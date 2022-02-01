Are you comfortable flying through turbulent air?
We’ve all been there. You’re sitting there with your mask on, only lowering it to take sips from your complimentary beverage when you hear the chime and see the seatbelt light come on.
OK, you think, no big deal. Then the pilot comes on the intercom and asks the flight attendants to pause the beverage service and take their seats. Now you start to worry.
As a former Air Force pilot, I flew through quite a bit of turbulence in my flying career. I do not currently fly as a pilot, but I do frequently fly as a passenger. Turbulence is an inconvenience but not a dangerous situation.
Modern airplanes are structurally sound and pilots are highly trained. Very rarely can turbulence be so strong that it will cause damage to the plane or create a situation too difficult for the pilots.
The last major aviation accident caused by turbulence happened in the 1960s. However, if you are not familiar with this information, that first big bump can make it feel like the wings are going to fall off.
Trust me, they won’t.
When pilots are facing significant turbulence, they navigate it by riding it out. The last thing a pilot wants to do is make large control movements to counter the effects of turbulence.
The best thing to do is to remember the old nautical phrase, “Steady as she goes.” In the cockpit, that means maintain an optimum maneuvering speed, keep the wings level, and maintain a constant attitude. Don’t pitch the airplane up and down or left and right violently. Keep calm and ride it out. This will get you through the turbulence safely and allow you to continue along your way.
I think one of the things that scares people the most about turbulence is that is often happens in perfectly clear skies. It is unseen, unpredictable and sometimes frightening. But, with trained professionals in the cockpit, a well-designed and maintained aircraft, and a little bit of self-protection, like wearing your seatbelt, there is very low chance of any injury or danger.
There is another unseen threat in the world today that in many ways is much more serious but less likely to cause you to grip your armrests in panic than turbulence. That threat is unwanted, unauthorized and damaging access to your computer, mobile devices and internet-connected devices by cyber criminals.
The warning signs are often there but they are more subtle than the turbulence that jostles you around the aircraft. It’s like the old saying, it’s the one you don’t see that will get you.
The good news is that there are protections you can take to keep you safe like the protections you would take on an airplane.
First, rely on trained cyber professionals to keep you safe in cyberspace. Follow the suggestions of cybersecurity professionals and keep them informed of unusual things on your devices. This includes things such as:
- Not opening attachments from people you do not know
- Reporting suspicious emails
- Paying attention to cybersecurity training and guidance.
Just as pilots are there to navigate you through airspace, cyber professionals will help you navigate the hidden dangers of cyberspace.
Well-designed and well-maintained equipment will also provide important protection against cyber criminals. If your software or hardware are dated, it often creates hidden vulnerabilities to your system. Take the time to update your software, especially your antivirus software, to make sure you have the best protection possible.
Installing a Virtual Private Network on your computer is an easy addition to your machine that will encrypt your personal data on public networks. Along these lines, make sure your home network is secure. If it has been a while since you got your home router, consider visiting your internet service provider for one that is more secure.
Finally, wear your cyber seatbelt. Just as your seatbelt won’t buckle itself, some of the best tips for cybersecurity require your active participation. Passwords should be updated regularly or use a password generator to make it difficult to access your personal information. Use two-factor authentication where possible. Finally, teach your children about cybersecurity and make sure they stay buckled up as well.
The criminals lurking around cyberspace are just as dangerous as a prowler lurking outside your bedroom window. Stay informed of the threats, learn about best security practices, and protect your cyber property with the same diligence that you protect your home.
Flying across country for vacation or searching for a new vacation spot online can result in a bit of turbulence. However, by taking a few precautions and following the directions of professionals, both can be navigated safely and enjoyable.
Keep calm, stay safe, make wise choices, and enjoy the ride!
Gary Packard is Dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology (www.azcast.arizona.edu) at the University if Arizona’s Sierra Vista Campus. The strategic goal of the college is to “develop intellectually fertile ground to infuse the workforce with future thinkers delivering cutting edge breakthroughs in technological, sociocultural, and training domains.”