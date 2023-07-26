For all the hubbub about Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” what surprised me is what a terrible country song it is: tuneless, witless and mumbled more than sung. Absent ginned-up controversy and MAGA cheerleading, it would fade into obscurity as surely as Aldean’s previous single, “That’s What Tequila Does,” which topped out at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ever heard that one? I didn’t think so. Aldean’s not in the rotation on the Arkansas country oldies station I listen to in the car, which may be a lot of what “Small Town’s” about. Nothing revives a fading career as surely as shooting up a case of Bud Light, “owning the libs” and waving the flag. Yeehaw!

