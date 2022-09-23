Fort Huachuca and the surrounding community has been the home of the Army’s Military Intelligence Corps for the last 52 years. We are the “Edge of the Frontier” for military intelligence.
Our purpose is to produce trained and educated intelligence professionals with capabilities and concepts to win future wars in large scale combat operations in the multi-domain environment. To ensure we deliver the best intelligence professionals we can, it is imperative that we build and maintain a diverse workforce.
Throughout my tenure as the Senior Mission Commander for Fort Huachuca, my number one priority is people. It’s imperative that we sustain a culture of respect, trust and discipline where everyone takes care of each other. Although we can be divided by many labels such as race, language, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status, there is a fabric of identity that is woven through the lives of each and every one of us. That is our deep commitment to the American public, the American way of life, and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Diversity has become such a national imperative that the president of the United States issued Executive Order 13985 to establish a whole of government approach to promoting diversity in the federal workforce. We do this because the intelligence community performs its best when it reassembles all parts of society. We achieve our most significant accomplishments when we leverage diverse perspectives from all walks of life.
Diversity of thought is the connective tissue that breeds innovation, creativity and strategic decision-making. Diverse organizations can effectively navigate complex challenges by having a holistic view of the problem. Diversity of thought allows teams to become aware of their potential biases that keep them blind to the facts of a given situation. Diverse organizations make better decisions in competitive and cooperative environments.
By integrating experiences from multiple demographics, we increase organizational trust. Although diversity enhances analytical capabilities, without a positively engaged leader a diverse organization can become consumed by conflict and internal strife. As leaders, it is essential to remember that diversity can also be a source of discomfort and possibly mistrust.
Therefore, you must consistently message the value of diversity in your team. When members of a team can see the diversity of their organization, they can better perceive what makes them different and what makes them the same. Displaying diversity also encourages underrepresented team members to seize opportunities for growth because they feel more comfortable in their environment.
This usually surfaces as a junior member speaking up for their analysis when everyone else thinks the same. The United States intelligence community is a leader in innovation, an essential component of the most powerful nation in the world, and the most diverse intelligence apparatus in the world. I would submit to you that these two characteristics are not mutually exclusive.
I would like to leave you with this: you never know what impact your interactions will have on the individuals you engage with. By sharing your stories, engaging with underrepresented populations and highlighting individuals who look like America, it is people one by one that will create an intelligence enterprise representative of the people we serve.
Leaders engaging at all echelons in their formations make a tremendous impact. Underrepresented leaders can reach a diverse audience on a personal level. When individuals see others like them in the workplace, and they see these same individuals reaching new heights, it builds an environment where they want to excel.
Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general