Many employers are still struggling with limited staff and continue facing difficulties recruiting and hiring new employees to fill the gaps left by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turnover is costly. Add to that the decrease in revenue due to vacant positions and the stress of the already overworked employees. It is not a recipe for success.
The cost for child care, coupled with the pandemic, forced a large percentage of women to leave their jobs. The United States Census Bureau stated, “Last spring, between March and April, some 3.5 million mothers living with school-age children left active work — either shifting into paid or unpaid leave, losing their job, or exiting the labor market all together.”
According to a Society for Human Resource Management article, “Federal data shows that men are entering the job market in droves despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Women are not. Almost 1-in-2 (45%) mothers of school-age children were not actively working last April. From February 2020 to January 2022, male workers regained all jobs they had lost due to the public health crisis, according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center of the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. However, 1.1 million women left the labor force during that span, accounting for 63 percent of all jobs lost.”
Getting women back to work is vital to our economy. Figuring out how is the key. A survey completed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, titled "Employer Roadmap-Childcare Solutions for Working Parents," offers some solutions for employers. While not all businesses are able to utilize the suggestions, it is imperative that if a business is able, it research and provide the best option for its business and its working parents.
Options for quick wins
Parent support: Existing working parent support organizational programs, like Employee Assistance Programs and Enterprise Resource Groups, can be used to disseminate resources, information and create formal networks of working parents to support each other and provide the organization with input and feedback. What supports, or programs are already provided? Can they be improved?
Flexible scheduling: Flexible scheduling adjusts hours and days to accommodate the child care needs of working parents. Depending on the specific needs, finding care outside traditional working hours can be extremely difficult. Allowing for flexibility gives parents more control and the ability to find care that fits their schedules.
Internal investments
Backup care: Last-minute changes to child care arrangements are unforeseen and directly impact parents’ ability to show up and engage productively at work. These breakdowns often are overlooked by employers but have a relatively simple fix. Offering backup care is a quick solution that decreases absenteeism in the short term.
Child care vouchers, subsidies: Child care affordability is often a high barrier for families. Through vouchers or subsidies, employers can help offset the cost of care and incentivize quality options. Vouchers can be given directly to employer-approved child care providers or directly to working parents, providing them control over where to send their child. Subsidies enable employers to reserve capacity (slots) for their employees in nearby child care programs and incentivize quality options. Employers can determine if they help offset the cost of care.
Onsite care: This option addresses the access, affordability and quality needs for working parents looking for care. Employers can operate the onsite care themselves or partner with an external child care provider to manage the operation.
Community investments
Public advocacy: Public advocacy at the local, state, and/or federal level could address the need for access, affordability, and quality child care. Usually, this advocacy is informed by or in partnership with child care organizations.
Expand capacity: Shared services are collaborations with providers to pool administrative tasks such as HR, accounting, purchasing, etc. to help child care providers focus on delivering quality service. Employer involvement in these alliances include, but are not limited to, “in-kind” donations of staff time, products, and financial support.
Having multiple options is important, but that doesn’t mean an employer has to choose just one option. It is important that the employer chooses what works best for the business and the employees. There are some common combinations such as flexible scheduling and backup care, or vouchers and subsidized slots, or flexible scheduling and vouchers, etc.
There is no overnight fix but starting a plan today can bring future benefits to your company. Some benefits include an increase in employee performance, organizational growth, a decrease in the need for recruitment along with decreased turnover expenditures, an increase in overall community standing and brand impact.
Will your business be a leader when it comes to providing a supportive workplace for our community’s parents? To learn more about these options, visit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation website at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/reports/covid-19-impact-childcare
Melany Edwards-Barton is chief executive officer of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce