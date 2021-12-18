We hear rumblings that the upcoming ‘Zona bike ride will be bringing hundreds of bike enthusiasts and their supporters to Sierra Vista in March.
At last count, more than 500 riders have registered for the three-day event.
The El Tour de ‘Zona will kick off on March 25 and continue through March 27 with daily rides all starting from Veterans’ Park. The first day will be a 29-mile route to Ramsey Canyon, the next day will be a 62-mile ride to Bisbee, and the event will conclude with a 40-mile ride to Tombstone.
Registration is continuing at eltourdezona.org. Organizers are confident the event will top 1,000 riders, which could mean more than 2,000 visitors will descend on Sierra Vista and neighboring communities on that March weekend.
The event should be a boon to local restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
In addition to the tour rides, post-ride festivals will feature live music, local foods and a craft beer and wine garden.
Merchandise is currently available through the website, offering those who register bright colored bicycle shirts.
Cochise Bicycle Advocates has led bicycle-event planning for the past five years. Sierra Vista also has a hugely successful Buena Mountain Bike Squad and twice each year stages the Thunderbolt Youth Triathlon. Sierra Vista was awarded the bronze designation as a Bicycle Friendly City by the League of American Bicycling from 2016 for five years and again in 2021 thru 2026.
Today, Perimeter Bicycling, the same folks who put on the successful El Tour De Tucson, is partnering with VeloVets Sierra Vista, the Advocates, and the City of Sierra Vista, to host the first Annual El Tour De ‘Zona, on March 25 to 27, 2022.
•••
It’s a bittersweet moment.
Fred Miller, longtime ‘tender and personality at Café Roka in Bisbee, has announced his intention to retire.
He writes in his “Bisbee Wire” newsletter:
“I have given my notice to Cafe Roka owners, Rod Kass and Sally Holcomb, that after 27 years I am folding my corkscrew effective 10 p.m. on Saturday January 1, 2022. I will await the award for the golden fork.
“It's been a wonderful job for me, I've met and served scads of peeps, helped many have a great dining experience and offended a few. I've made a friend or many and have scores of acquaintances. Over the years I've worked with many excellent humans and a very few that were somewhat short of excellence.
As one of our longtime servers said. ‘They come, they go.’
“… It has been all that any worker wants - a chance to meaningfully participate in a business. I've been fortunate to rep Roka in our community and been an integral part of making Cafe Roka truly a community-based restaurant that rarely turns down a request for a gift certificate to be used for fund raising or donations of food where needed.”
Everyone is going to miss you Fred and congratulations for all you have done, and will continue to do, for Bisbee.