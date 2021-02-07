Want to clear an aisle at the grocery store?
Want to spook a few people standing in the check-out line?
If you suffer from allergies during this pandemic, your symptoms are strikingly similar to those reported for people who have contracted the coronavirus.
There’s the shallow cough (probably caused by post-nasal drip), the puffy, red eyes (resulting from airborne pollen), a runny nose and sneezing.
Show up at the local grocery store in this shape and mask-wearing shoppers will definitely leave you alone.
Even though Arizona is thought to be the “go-to” place for people with allergies, this state has almost a year-round growing season, which means some form of pollen or other allergy “triggers” will likely be in the air.
April Fool’s Day is typically thought to be the worst allergy day in Arizona by health experts, however this year we in the Grand Canyon State have been blessed with a mild winter. That means our symptoms are likely to start earlier and last longer.
Don’t bother explaining to fellow shoppers that “…it’s just allergies.” Instead, enjoy the solitude!
The announcement last week that Dutch Brothers will be opening its drive-thru coffee station in Sierra Vista is confirmation that the city has been something like Seattle of the south. The community will have two three Starbucks locations, Broxton’s, Jo2Go, and now Dutch Brothers.
If you can’t find a cup of coffee in Sierra Vista, you just aren’t looking hard enough!
Here are a few “last-minute” facts about today’s “Big Game” that will make you sound smart among those with whom you share the final day of football this season.
Did you know…
Every ball in today’s game has been hand-crafted. Each step in the manufacturing process is completed by hand by Wilson craftsmen and craftswomen with the aid of machines at the Wilson Football Factory, located in Ada, Ohio, according to the company.
Each team playing in the Super Bowl gets 108 footballs, says Kristina Peterson-Lohman, of Wilson Football Factory. Of those, 54 are for practice and 54 are for the actual game. During a typical Super Bowl, 120 balls are used.
Tickets for the very first Super Bowl in 1967 cost an average of $6, which was apparently too pricey for many. According to Brisa Trinchero, founder of ticket sales site shoowin.com, there were 30,000 empty seats! This year, a ticket costs about $5,000 or more.
Don’t even think of flipping a penny or quarter to start off the Super Bowl. Each game gets its own unique coin crafted by the Highland Mint. The front of the coin features the Lombardi Trophy along with the helmets of the two teams playing. Superfans can purchase a replica coin after the game.
