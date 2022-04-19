Today has special meaning for some, for differing reasons.
It’s April 20, which can be converted to 4/20, which is recognized as “Weed Day.” How 420 became the code for smoking marijuana is a story unto itself. The myths surrounding the code include everything from the call numbers used by police in San Francisco, to a Bob Dylan song that requires multiplication. There’s even a legend that 420 was somehow connected to the statutes governing the California penal system.
None of these have much credence.
The most believable of the tall tales is tied to a group of teens at San Rafael High School in Marin County, California, who called themselves "the Waldos.” This group would often meet at 4:20 p.m. near a statue of Louis Pasteur, the scientist who pioneered pasteurization. The 4:20 time became a code for them to use in front of their unsuspecting parents, and 420 gradually spread from there — possibly followers of The Grateful Dead rock band — across California and beyond. It's even the number of a California Senate bill that established the state's medial marijuana program.
What was shorthand for a group of friends can now be seen on T-shirts and throughout pop culture.
The date is also recognized as Adolph Hitler’s birthday, which is believed to inspired the shooting at Columbine High School on this date in 1999.
If you’re looking for good news on this date, remember Michael Jordan’s remarkable performance in a playoff game against the Boston Celtics in 1986. He scored 63 points. Despite Jordan’s achievement, the Bulls lost to the Celtics in double overtime, 135-131. Boston swept the three-game series and went on to win the NBA championship that year.
• • •
The theme for Friday’s celebration of Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in our Planet.” While most of the rest of the civilized world will be recognizing the day on its designated date, Tucson is planning its Earth Day festival on Saturday.
Considering the work schedule for most people, it’s probably not a bad idea. If you’re interested, an event is being planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Children’s Museum on Sixth Street in the Old Pueblo.
Learn about recycling and composting, the joy of gardening and the fun of getting out and enjoying nature. Or learn how to bring nature to your back yard with exhibits from local wildlife groups. There will be exhibitors and activities outside the museum for all ages. If Tucson isn’t your cup of tea, enjoy Earth Day in Sierra Vista at Discovery Gardens, right next to Cochise College at the University of Arizona South campus.
Friday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m., an outdoor concert will be presented at the Discovery Gardens by EarthPicks, the musical team of Liz Lopez and Jeff Sturges. Their style is described as “Americana” which includes folk, Western, blues, jazz and country. EarthPicks has been performing around Cochise County for 11 years and are always a joy to listen to. A 10-minute talk on beneficial native plants of Cochise County presented by Cochise County Master Gardeners will be held before the concert, which can help draw pollinators to your garden and landscape.
On Saturday, April 23, 10-11:30 a.m., Earth Day events will continue with the Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Talk in the Discovery Gardens Pavilion. The Plant Talk will feature discussion of the growth and care of more than 75 varieties of native and desert-adapted trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and succulents for landscapes in our High Desert. Gardening tips and a Q&A will be provided.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com