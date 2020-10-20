Does anyone out there have five generations?
Stupid as it may sound, we were curious last week about the constant yammering on the news about “5G.” Apparently this side of the keyboard is the last to know that this technological wonder is an acronym for fifth generation.
We’re wondering what the relatives were like.
In 1991, the first iteration of this “family” was based in Finland, where cellphones were still thought of as a convenient way to contact others on a mobile device by talking to them. Our “2G” ancestor was the first to allow picture messaging — the ability to send a photo as a text message. Transmission speeds were up to 50 kilobits per second, or about as fast as ketchup being poured from a newly-opened Heinz bottle.
Eight years later, along came “3G.” The advent of this faster network was first offered in Japan and boasted a transmission speed of 2 megabits per second for “non-moving” phones, or 389 kilobits per second for devices that were mobile. Even though this speed is considerably faster than its predecessor, it was still comparable to listening to a history professor lecture about the fundamental lessons of the Crimean War when you have to go to the bathroom. It was possible to download a video, but it felt like it took forever.
A decade later, on Dec. 14, 2009, the next relative was born — “4G.” Sweden was the proud papa of this network, and like any proud parent, it boasted about how fast it could move information from one place to the next. As the current standard of speed, 4G is 500 times faster than its closest sibling, allowing us to watch high definition television on screens about the size of a large postcard, whether we’re in the car, at the beach, or still listening to the history professor.
Within the next year, we’re expecting 5G to be the greatest invention since Otto Rohwedder began selling machines to automatically slice bread on July 6, 1928 from his jewelry store.
Only one problem.
This generation of transmission speed will only be available in larger cities. At the moment at least one mobile phone service is advertising that it will offer 5G in Tucson and Phoenix, but out here in the hinterlands, we won’t see anything close to the speeds being promised.
In other words, it’s just another reason not to believe what you see advertised on television.
* *
And now for the lighter side…
We finally figured out why chickens go to seances. You guessed it — to get to the other side.
We also learned that scientists simply don’t trust atoms. It’s because they make up everything.
For all you students out there, don’t feel uninvited when your friend studying calculus doesn’t invite you to his party. It’s because you should never drink and derive.
Finally, there’s only one reason why it’s impossible to explain puns to a kleptomaniac. It’s because they always take things, literally.