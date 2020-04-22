It’s been years since we first tried wearing swim goggles. Our sensitive eyes reacted badly to chlorine and something that grows in lakes. We also tried ski goggles. What we learned from both experiments was that lenses fog up. Frustrating. Do we really breathe through our eyeballs? We’re living the fog experiment again with the mask and the glasses. How do we avoid the fog? We learned to prevent fog on swim goggles by licking them. Not such a good solution with all those viruses around.
The New York Times published an article in its Well section about the foggy glasses/mask problem. The real reason your glasses fog is the difference in temperature of your warm breath and cool lenses. There are some mechanical solutions. You can try using a mask with wires and molding it more tightly to your face, tightening the straps or elastic (ouch), or taping your mask to the bridge of your nose. Use medical tape. Duct tape irritates skin and doesn’t stick that well. Several sites have suggested washing your lenses with soapy water. The soap leaves a thin film, and the moisture won’t stick. You could also try baby shampoo or toothpaste (yuck). If you are a front line medical professional and really need no fog, there are some commercial solutions. One big problem is the fancy lens coatings you might have ordered in a previous life. They protect your eyes and lenses but resist the anti-fog attempts. The Times suggests moving your glasses down on your nose. You’ll get used to the distortion, we hope.
We highly recommend the “Stuff to Blow Your Mind” podcast from iheart.com, and all your favorite podcast providers. Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick have 300 episodes that dig deeply into things that are strange about reality. The April 20th episode is about Soap, intriguing because of the lens fogging dilemma, as well as the exhortations all around us to wash our hands. We hope you’ll look up the podcast, and we’ll continue with the glories of soap on another morning.