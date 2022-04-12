At 92, Dick Atkinson of Sierra Vista has had plenty of highlights in his illustrious athletic career. He’s been a pro baseball player. He’s been a champion golfer. He’s been an instructor at Cochise College and more.
Atkinson just recently celebrated his birthday and as he tells it, none of his past accomplishments matches the one he received most recently.
He writes: Dick Atkinson’s induction into University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2021 brought memories.
He pitched for the Tigers baseball team. In his senior year his performances helped Mizzou win the Big Seven Conference Championship. Highlights were wins over the defending National Champion Oklahoma Sooners and a 16-strikeout win over Nebraska. His 12-strikeout win against St. Louis University added the District Championship. That secured a berth in the 1952 NCAA College World Series, where he pitched a rare 1-0 win. Atkinson held the single-season strikeout record for 12 seasons. That record currently is owned by New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, a former Mizzou hurler.
After the CWS, he signed a bonus contract with the St. Louis Cardinals; one of six offers from Major League scouts. His six-season professional baseball career included a brief stint with the Cardinals in St. Louis. His 10-inning playoff win at Oklahoma City helped his AA Texas League Houston Buffalos win the League Championship in 1954. In 1956 he pitched a no-hitter for the Sioux City team in the Western League.
“I’ve pitched five one-hit games, in pro, semi-pro and amateur baseball,” he said. “The most significant was against Mickey Mantle’s team in Mick’s last season as an amateur, 1948.
“Mick stole home in that one, but I won, 3 to 1. Cardinals and Yankees scouts were attending that game.
“I’m glad I turned down a pro-offer after my sophomore year because my college degrees helped me earn a living coaching and teaching in high school and ultimately, here in Arizona, at Cochise College.
“As to the Hall of Fame induction, probably the new athletics director told her staff to check the record books and see if some athletes had been overlooked. So, there were six of us selected, for the 2021 Class, including one in football, one in basketball, three in track and field, along with myself in baseball.
“That was very special; I’ve been on a high, ever since.”
Congratulations Dick. Sierra Vista is proud that you’re one of us!
• • •
An interesting tidbit for car buyers.
A new report by CoPilot looking at which U.S. states saw the biggest increase in used vehicle purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic shows Arizona at the top of the list. CoPilot is an online car-buying service.
The analysis found that used-car spending in Arizona increased by 22% during the pandemic — a total change of $719.2 million.
In total, manufacturers produced approximately 1.7 million fewer vehicles in 2021 than 2019, and with a limited number of new vehicles hitting the market, used models sold at a significant premium.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, per capita annual spending on used cars jumped 10.9% between 2019 and 2020. This increase was the second highest single-year increase in nearly 25 years. The new vehicle market is historically prone to larger swings but spending on new vehicles only increased by about 2.1% from 2019 to 2020.
