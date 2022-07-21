Purchase Access

We can’t get too political in this space, but we have to recall a story pertinent to what’s happening in today’s news.

The Arizona Republican Party executive committee censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers this week, adding him to the list of Republicans like John McCain, Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey who have the distinction of being censured by their party in recent years. The AZGOP “encourage(d) all registered Republicans to expel (Bowers) permanently from office” in the upcoming primary.

