We can’t get too political in this space, but we have to recall a story pertinent to what’s happening in today’s news.
The Arizona Republican Party executive committee censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers this week, adding him to the list of Republicans like John McCain, Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey who have the distinction of being censured by their party in recent years. The AZGOP “encourage(d) all registered Republicans to expel (Bowers) permanently from office” in the upcoming primary.
The news stirred a memory of an interview with Sen. McCain in 2015 at the Herald/Review that included a local legend and longtime reporter, the late Bill Hess.
This newspaper was a stopping point for Sen. McCain’s re-election campaign, providing an opportunity to question the six-term incumbent.
In typical hardball fashion, Hess threw a tough and personal question at the legislator affectionately known as “The Maverick.”
“How do you feel about being censured by your own party in your home state, Senator?”
The senator smiled, confidently.
“Let me tell you, I’ve been targeted for death by Al-Qaeda, and I’ve been called ‘ … the most dangerous American’ by Vladimir Putin, but I’ve never been so honored as being censured by this Arizona Republican Party. It’s one of the labels that I’m the most proud of in my career … ”
Sen. McCain went on to win re-election in 2016, crushing his primary election opponent, the current head of the state Republican Party, Dr. Kelly Ward.
• • •
We were thrilled to receive an email on the “six degrees of separation” column that was published in Wednesday’s edition. Bisbee reader Lindsay Koehler noticed something in the article. She writes: “Seems to me you missed an opportunity in today's column.
“I read with sadness your accurate observation that we are all, unfortunately, more likely to have a connection to the victim or witness to a mass shooting event these days.
“I'd never looked up ‘six degrees of separation,’ and did not know that the premise was also called the ‘six handshakes rule.’
“Perhaps if we focused on those handshakes instead of the separations, we could strengthen our communities and lessen the possibility of events like those in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Highland Park — ?
“A movement to connect and find common ground with those six other humans: that's the kind of thing I could get behind.
“It's an idea worth promoting.”
Couldn’t agree more Lindsay, and thank you for the suggestion.
• • •
Are “walk downs” in Tombstone a thing of the past? News broke Wednesday that the traditional street-acting practice of calling out to tourists to promote a gunfight show might be ending when city officials start enforcing a new local ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits soliciting and the walk downs apparently fit the description of an illegal activity.
We’re pretty sure the practice will continue. Part of Tombstone’s charm is its showmanship. Street actors and costumed characters who play the roles of gunfighters, ladies of the night, snake-oil salesmen and other “Old West” personalities are a revenue driver and prominent attraction in the “Town Too Tough To Die.”
It would be comparable to prohibiting life-sized, costumed animated cartoon characters in Disney world.