Cochise County was represented in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Supervisor Peggy Judd, who represents District 3 on the county board, traveled to our nation’s capital with her husband and family to support President Trump’s call to challenge the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
She posted on Facebook — a video that was later removed — that she wasn’t involved in the violence at the Capitol Building, telling viewers “…not to believe” what was being reported about teargas and rioting.
From Ms. Judd’s perception, the rally sounds more like a love-fest where people were praising God, singing songs and celebrating patriotism.
There’s no official or credible estimate of the crowd size that we’re aware of, but it’s safe to say Ms. Judd’s perspective of what happened Wednesday is vastly different from what was broadcast live on several national news networks, showing smoke rising, marauders on the steps and inside the building, and lots of Trump banners.
We hope for the safe return of Ms. Judd from Washington.
Locally, Republicans gathered at the party’s headquarters building on Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista where they expressed their opinions to those driving by on the city’s busiest thoroughfare. It was a civilized protest that got the point across without windows being broken, anyone being shot, or teargas being fired.
• • •
Watch for construction activity at the corner of Willcox Drive and First Street in Sierra Vista.
Although not officially recognized as a “historic” landmark, many longtime locals will remember the property as a former Mexican restaurant that offered outdoor dining.
City officials have issued permits that will eventually result in a new restaurant at the corner.
We’re excited to see the eventual opening of what is expected to be a new pizza eatery.
• • •
We were honored to receive an email from Robert Karp, a recent candidate in the state Senate election for District 14. Mr. Karp, a Democrat, lost to incumbent Republican David Gowan in the Nov. 3 election.
Regarding our recent essay on network TV, Mr. Karp writes: “I was with you most the way in your column, although I don’t agree entirely … ”
Later in the email he writes: “Where you lost me was in your closing argument, your final paragraph: ‘considering all the opportunities for free entertainment in today’s world, we’re betting that we won’t be missing all that much.’”
“Incredible coming for a local newspaper that begs people to donate to support local coverage. There’s lots of free news and journalism all over the place. I subscribe to the Washington Post, USAToday, Arizona Republic, Capitol Times, Herald, and Eastern Arizona Courier.
“Costs keep going up. So you guess which ones I’m willing to drop because there is a lot of free news out there. Facebook is great at free local news without journalists attached. I guess I should tally up the costs for limited local journalism.”