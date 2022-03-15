If you’re depressed about rising gas prices and worried it will ruin your family vacation, we’re here to pick up your spirits.
After all, you’re living in one of the most beautiful locations in the world.
Here’s what Wikipedia has to say: “A staycation (a portmanteau of “stay” and “vacation”), or holistay (a portmanteau of “holiday” and “stay”), is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within day trip distance of their home and does not require overnight accommodation. In British English the term has increasingly come to refer to domestic tourism: taking a holiday in one’s own country as opposed to traveling abroad.”
The practice of enjoying day trips and finding fun at local attractions isn’t new. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the first reference to a staycation occurred in 1944 in the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. The reference was consistent with Victory Gardens and other efforts that were aimed at helping the wartime effort, which included saving gasoline by vacationing at home rather than traveling.
The term was “re-popularized” during the financial crisis in May 2008 when the mass media offered the idea to save money while still enjoying some time off. According to the American Automobile Association, “… the average North American vacation will cost $244 per day for two people for lodging and meals. Add kids and airfare, and a 10-day vacation could top $8,000.”
Today, we’re looking at inflation having a serious impact on everything from gasoline to groceries. We’re close to paying $5 a gallon at the pump and it’s hard to escape the supermarket without spending $100 on the essentials necessary for a week of dinners.
It might be a good time to keep some cash in your pocket and plan your summer break in Cochise County. Let’s look at three opportunities offered in the coming months.
• • •
Later this month, March 25-27, Sierra Vista will host a first of its kind for the community, featuring three “day rides” for bicyclists from across the country. More than 1,000 peddling cyclists will tour Carr Canyon, Bisbee and Tombstone through the weekend at the El Tour de ‘Zona event.
In addition to the guided bike rides, all three days will feature live entertainment and a festival atmosphere at Veterans Memorial Park. Find out more at eltourdezona.org.
Another “experience-oriented” event is planned in May in Sierra Vista. The annual Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival is Arizona’s oldest birding festival. Since 1991 the event has offered small group trips that feature the wonders of local wildlife, and especially our wide variety of birds.
The Southwest Wings Spring Fling will run from Wednesday, May 4, to Saturday, May 7, with a welcome pre-festival jamboree on Tuesday, May 3. Find out more at swwings.org/spring-fling.
May offers a second opportunity for fun when the city of Sierra Vista hosts its annual Sky Island Summit Challenge and the Wine, Beer and Spirits Festival, both on May 28, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Depending on your enthusiasm for exercise, the Summit Challenge offers one, two or three Huachuca Mountain peaks — all in one day. Later that same day, the festival kicks off at Veterans Park featuring wine-tasting, beer-tasting, live music and lots of fun. Find out more at visit.sierravistaaz.gov/events/sierra-vista-sips-skies-home.
