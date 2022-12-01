Over and over this week, regardless of apparent economic status, numerous people commented on the collapse of FTX and the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. None of the discussions indicated a lost investment, and most who had an opinion were not completely surprised, but instead, confirmed.
Confirmed in the idea that they “ … knew it would turn out badly.”
“If I can’t understand it, I’m not putting my money in it,” were the words of a good friend.
Together with other recent economic scandals, we’re seeing a pattern.
First there was Theranos, the multi-billion dollar blood testing company that convinced some of the smartest and wealthiest venture capitalists that entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes was the next Steve Jobs.
Holmes promised a device that could analyze two small droplets of blood for 200 or more medical conditions and diseases. Before her downfall in 2015, Forbes had named Holmes the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in America on the basis of a $9-billion valuation of her company. In the following year, as revelations of potential fraud about Theranos’ claims began to surface, Forbes revised its estimate of Holmes’s net worth to zero, and Fortune magazine named her in its feature article on “The World’s 19 Most Disappointing Leaders.”
Phoenix was home to another economic scandal that unraveled in 2020. Nikola, a trucking company founded by Arizonan Trevor Milton, claimed it could manufacture hydrogen-powered trucks.
Milton and his company had just secured a deal with General Motors on Sept. 10, 2020, and the next day an investment research company famous for selling “short,” proclaimed Nikola’s claims were false.
Follow up investigation determined the company hadn’t figured out how to power semi-tractor trailers with “clean energy,” and had misled investors. A video produced by Nikola showing their futuristic truck had actually been staged, with the creators towing a truck to the top of a steep hill and putting the vehicle in neutral, allowing it to roll down the incline.
Milton was indicted. In October, after a day of deliberation, the jury found Milton guilty on one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud.
He awaits sentencing.
Now comes the FTX bankruptcy, and shortly thereafter another cryptocurrency firm, BlockFi, also collapsed.
Billions has already been lost as officials begin to uncover the sad reality that much of the net worth and assets claimed by FTX have “ … gone missing or were stolen,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
What makes this situation sting for investors, even more, is the philosophy promoted by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. An MIT graduate, he promised he would make billions of dollars and give all but 1% of those earnings to charity, a practice known as “effective altruism.”
The son of two Stanford University professors, Bankman-Fried had an estimated net worth of $10.5 billion at his pinnacle in October. One month later, amid FTX’s solvency crisis, his net worth was estimated to have dropped 94% in a day to $991.5 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the largest one-day drop in the index’s history. By Nov. 11, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index considered Bankman-Fried to have no material wealth.
Is there a lesson in this list of failures?
Of course, and it’s as old as your mother’s cure for the common cold.
“ … if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”