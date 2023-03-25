While most would never want to benefit from something bad happening to someone else, that’s often how an opportunity can present itself.
When Drew Bledsoe went down with a devastating injury, it opened the door for a then little-known quarterback named Tom Brady to step into the starter role. The rest is history.
Now Hereford’s own Darick Hall finds himself in a similar situation after Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins went down with a season-ending ACL injury earlier this week. Hall is expected to get significant playing time in the majors this year with Hoskins out.
This will be the second time Hall is called upon to fill in for an injured teammate. Hall was impressive in his MLB debut last season after Bryce Harper suffered a hand injury, belting nine homers and contributing significantly to a team that made it all the way to the World Series.
The situation this time around is made a little tougher by the fact that Hoskins has been a mentor to Hall since he was taken in the 14th round in 2016.
But regardless of how, Hall is getting another shot. We wish him more success this season.
• • •
When the University of Arizona men’s basketball team fell in the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament, the frustration with the program was palpable as the No. 2-seeded team suffered a “shocking upset” to No. 15-seeded Princeton.
It turns out, that loss was just a small part of this year’s madness.
For the first time in tournament history, no No. 1 seed will appear in this weekend’s Elite Eight match-ups, following losses by the remaining top teams Alabama and Houston on Friday.
No. 1 seed Purdue was the first to lose, not long after the Wildcat’s loss to the Ivy League Tigers, while the remaining No. 1 seed, Kansas, fell to No. 8 seed Arkansas in the second round.
The chaos of the tournament should be expected after a season that truly had no dominant teams, with several teams bouncing in and out of the top spot.
The brackets have all been busted and the madness continues. And while many of us would have liked to see Arizona still in the dance, we can be confident the program will bounce back and be ready to compete for another opportunity next year.
• • •
It’s coming this week. The Friends of the Huachuca Mountains look forward to welcoming everybody to the Carr House, which will open for the season on April 1.
The house will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as on all federal holidays, through Nov. 26. Carr House host Mike Foster will answer your questions about Carr House, the flora and fauna of the Huachuca Mountains and hiking opportunities.Visit www.huachucamountains.org for details. Carr House is located on Carr Canyon Road, 2.1 miles from the intersection of State Route 92.
• • •
Our last column mentioned an article on local banking that was set to appear in the Friday print edition. Only problem? The story didn’t actually appear in the Friday newspaper.
Today’s edition does, in fact, feature that article, which has been available on our website since earlier in the week as well.
At least one reader noticed the error and called to ask what happened. The simple answer? One side of the brain forgot what the other side was doing.
We hope you enjoy the article — for real this time.
