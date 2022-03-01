Thank you, Gayle Tullis, for pointing out that Mardi Gras ended on March 1, it didn’t start on that date.
She writes: “Gross error in stating "Tuesday is the first day of Mardi Gras. It is the last day! Mardi Gras (carnival, Fasching) is celebrated from Epiphany (6 January) until Shrove Tuesday (Fat Tuesday, Pancake Day) which is always the day before Ash Wednesday.”
We always appreciate reader feedback, even when we’re “gross.”
• • •
Bill Riordan shared a funny, inspired by Sunday’s column on March starting like a lamb and ending like a lion. We discussed the insignificance of this proverb for those who live in this warm and sunny corner of Arizona.
Bill sent along a graphic referencing the insignificance of Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. That date celebrates Punxsutawney Phil and forecasts whether spring will be early or late.
Unless you live in Arizona, Riordan noted. In this state, “ … the cactus sees its shadow on February 2, which forecasts 52 more weeks of summer!
• • •
And finally, we received a nice note from Linda Goyla that inquired about NABUR, the online community that provides a safe place for accurate commentary on any number of ideas and issues.
NABUR started here, at the Herald/Review, but it’s part of something much bigger that is presented by Wick Communications, this newspaper’s parent company.
It’s like Facebook, but it’s not.
Facebook is littered with lots of social commentary. Pictures of what people are having for dinner, what they are celebrating, and where they are going. There is also issue-based commentary, often depending on the group. Indivisible Cochise County, for example, will highlight actions by politicians or comment on issues, usually with a strong liberal bias.
NABUR is locally-focused commentary on what’s in the news. A major difference on this platform is that journalists review comments for accuracy, to make sure what is being said is factual-based.
It’s free and easy to sign up for the platform by visiting myheraldreview.com, and clicking on the NABUR logo, usually found on the main page. Register your information and you can read and comment to your heart’s content — all focused on what’s happening in your community.
Thanks for the note Linda!
• • •
The Sierra Vista-Douglas micro-metropolitan area has more females securing home loans and buying homes than the national average.
A new report by the “Inspection Support Network,” an online national home inspection business, indicates 24.4% of home loans are secured by local females, compared to the national average, which is just higher than 21%.
A few other statistics of interest, according to ISN:
Total female home purchase loans: 232
Median loan amount for female borrowers: $135,000
Median loan-to-value ratio for female borrowers: 80.0%
Median interest rate for female borrowers: 3.25%
• • •
While we are on the topic of accommodations, a recent report prepared through the combined efforts of Airbnb, the short-term rental business, and Expedia, the online travel booking company, shows that the short-term rental industry supported over 400 jobs in Cochise County and produced an economic output locally of over $37 million.
According to the report, in 2021 short-term rental visitor spending generated more than $500 million in state and local tax revenue from transient occupancy taxes as well as employee and business-derived taxes.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.