We were sad to see the announcement that the Nancy J. Brua Animal Shelter is once again suspending intakes as it deals with overcrowding issues.
The shelter has had to make similar moves several times over the last few years as the capacity of the facility gets pushed to its limits when there’s an abundance of people giving up their animals for various reasons.
Before bringing a new furry friend into your home, remember that they require lots of attention and care, and are not something to just get rid of if you’re no longer happy with them.
If you’re ready to make the commitment to bringing a new buddy into your home, head over to the shelter and let one pick you out.
The adoption fees include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license and a microchip implant. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-5 p.m. It is located at 6799 E. State Route 90. For information, call 520-458-4151.
***
It’s that time of year again when fire safety and prevention should be at the top of everyone’s list.
As authorities work to clear brush away using controlled burns and other methods, it’s time for all of us to do our part to help them out.
Anything that can be fuel for a fire, including brush and flammable materials, should be kept away from the house, and lawns and landscapes kept maintained.
Make sure to exercise extra caution when engaging in any activities that could cause a spark or flame, including smoking or welding. Don’t drag chains and make sure any machinery that could cause an ignition is kept away from dry combustibles.
Check out wildlandfire.az.gov/wildfire-prevention for lots more tips and help keep our community fire free in 2022.
***
Bob Wick, who led Wick Communications for decades with his brother, Walt, was honored for his numerous contributions to our industry in a recent piece in Editor & Publisher Magazine.
“Bob carried within him deep spiritual beliefs; among them, that when you have faced death in your life, you can choose to embrace strength without fear and with grace,” the article quotes one of many who shared their memories of him and his life.
You can find the full article at editorandpublisher.com/stories/bob-wick,219851.
***
Here at the Herald/Review, we utilize a third-party cybersecurity company to help keep us safe from the malicious actors out there. They recently shared with us that criminals are using the war in Ukraine to try to separate people from their hard-earned money.
By playing on people’s emotions during times of crisis, these thieves look to use the generosity of others to line their own pocketbooks.
When donating to any organization claiming to help others, whether in Cochise County, Ukraine or anywhere else, make sure you do your research.
Vet the group thoroughly before making any contributions, and make sure you’re dealing with the actual organization, as crooks can easily make fake websites and phone numbers.
Donating cash over items is usually best, make sure you’re giving to a group that sends the largest amount of your donation possible to those in need, and to an organization with a proven track record in the area you’re wanting to help.
Following these tips can help ensure your gift goes to those who truly need it.