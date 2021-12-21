We enjoyed the annual Glowride through Sierra Vista Saturday night. The event has grown larger every year, starting as a “word of mouth” event on social media to an advertised parade through town last weekend.
ATVs of every size and shape, donning colorful lights, trouped from Veterans’ Park to destinations all over the community.
It certainly added to the Christmas spirit!
• • •
Another amazing holiday tradition is the delivery of Christmas gifts to families all over Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Palominas and other local communities.
Jody Klein, former Cochise County Administrator and now an Elf for the Kiwanis Club and Just for Kids, does a masterful job organizing the distribution of bags full of clothing to local families.
In addition to local volunteers, members of the Sheriff’s Assist Team deliver the Christmas gifts.
Klein has it down to a science. He arranges the bags in a “load” order, meaning those who take on the task of doing the deliveries can pack their vehicle with the gifts delivered first, after loading those bags last.
• • •
We’re already thinking about “after-Christmas” sales. At least some in the retail industry are looking past the holiday and beginning to bank what consumers will be hungry for on Dec. 26.
“This year, you can find markdowns on the latest TVs, audio equipment, tablets, kitchen appliances, and household items such as vacuums or snowblowers,” according to bobvila.com, a website crafted by television personality and handyman Bob Vila.
He recommends shopping online with the “big” retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. These companies will be eager to clear their inventory after the holiday.
That’s great for local bargain hunters, but it also begs the question of whether another annual tradition is going away due to the advent of technology and online shopping.
Like “Black Friday,” we will remember “after Christmas” returns. For those unfamiliar, this was the day after the holiday spent returning clothing that didn’t fit, or less than desirable gifts.
It appears, with more than 60% of America now buying most of their Christmas gifts online, that “return day,” has been canceled.
• • •
Speaking of less than desirable Christmas gifts, a list of “unpresentable” gifts is available at cheapism.com.
The list includes scented candles, key chains, picture frames, holiday sweaters and T-shirts. Here’s what the site says about calendars.
“Calendars are office supplies, not fun presents. They can also be highly personal, including what size, theme, or layout works best. More often than not, novelty calendar gifts are laughed at for their images once or twice and set aside until it’s too late to be used.”
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com