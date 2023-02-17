If you are grocery shopping this weekend, you may be interested in the latest news from Arizona’s newly elected Attorney General, Kris Mayes.
Thursday Ms. Mayes announced her agency is investigating whether to try and block the proposed merger of the state’s two largest grocery chains, Kroger and Albertson. The attorney general said she wants to know whether the transaction will drive up food prices and result in store closings.
Kroger is the parent company of Fry’s Foods and Albertsons operates Safeway stores.
Both companies have locations throughout Cochise County. Safeway is a staple in Benson, Willcox and Bisbee. Fry’s Foods has a store in Sierra Vista.
We watched the pain Douglas experienced when its Food City store closed last year, and we would hate to see anything similar happen in any of the communities in Cochise County.
Keep an ear on your local news source — and especially this newspaper — to monitor what happens next with this story.
• • •
Bus rides in Sierra Vista will soon be free.
In an effort to boost the number of riders and in recognition of the minimal amount of revenue the city’s transit system actually generates, officials are planning free bus service beginning March 1.
According to the city’s website sierravistaaz.gov: “This fare free pilot program will continue through Aug. 31, when its results will be evaluated, and a determination will be reached on whether to continue without fares. The change impacts both Vista Transit’s fixed route and paratransit services.”
“This program will benefit everyone who currently relies on Vista Transit to get around town. We hope it will also help increase ridership,” says Chanel Kirkpatrick, external operations manager for the Public Works Department.
• • •
Better Bucks in Sierra Vista reported more than $2,000 in purchases at five local outlets during January. Leading the list is Fry’s Foods with about one-half of those purchases, followed by McDonald’s, Goodwill, Culver’s and the Sierra Vista Food Cooperative.
The program, which offers coupons to those facing a financial challenge, continues to grow in local popularity, with almost 1,500 coupons cashed last month and about 400 coupon books purchased by people and organizations in the community.
Something similar is happening with Better Work, the newest iteration of Sierra Vista’s social services programs.
In January, four homeless “clients” were paid to clean up six abandoned camps west of Veterans’ Memorial Park and the group removed 2,860 pounds of trash. Mayor Clea McCaa stopped by to witness the program and chipped in by offering his truck to tote some of the trash to a garbage container.
Participants were paid for their work and received lunch during the first day. On two other occasions, the workers accepted Better Bucks coupons for their meals.
Anyone familiar with the city’s past efforts to clean trash from vacant fields will remember that the cost is usually tens of thousands of dollars.
This effort, however, is not about saving money by utilizing homeless workers. It’s more about setting up people who are trying to put their life back together, by getting them back into the job force.
Those who have participated in the Better Work program are eagerly trying to put their life back on track.