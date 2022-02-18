Tomorrow we celebrate Presidents. The observance dates back to 1885, but it wasn’t until 1971 that it became the third Monday of every February. Prior to that it was Washington’s birthday, regardless of the day of the week.
Whether your opinion of this or other presidents is good, bad or indifferent, most of us get a day off from the routine of another workweek. As we discussed earlier, this means the rest of the week, when we are back on the job, will seem interminably long.
Enjoy your Monday.
• • •
There is a faint trace of snow that decorates Miller Peak and the top of the Huachuca Mountains at the moment. In past years we have made mention of how long we see the white cap, and use the sight as a signal of spring and what kind of summer we might have.
We’re now entering the end of February and without noticeable snow on the mountain top, we can say with some confidence that it has been a comparably easy winter, spring is officially in the air, and we anticipate this summer will be hot— very hot.
• • •
It appears Arizona will endure another February without the annual rite of spring training. Major League Baseball players and owners can’t agree on how to split up the billions of dollars generated by the sport, or what the terms should be governing free agency, arbitration and other work rules.
We wonder how long this state of affairs will continue.
If we look to history, the strike in 1994 started in August and didn’t end until April 1995. The consequences of that quibble were the cancellation of the World Series and a dramatically shortened spring training.
The impact of the work stoppage is still being felt today.
Fans are the key ingredient to the success of any sport, and as always, the party that is taken for granted and ignored when it comes to professional sports. Our allegiance to the game, to a particular team is considered a constant for those who make millions from everything that touches the sport, including parking, concessions, merchandise and ticket sales.
Past efforts to organize a “union” of fans to represent those who actually pay for and watch the games have always failed.
Professional baseball is killing itself. This will be the second consecutive year without spring training in Arizona and Florida, with last year being caused by the pandemic.
Sooner or later, people are going to stop caring, watching and most of all paying for a game that has been consumed by millionaire who can’t get along.
• • •
Anyone who has met Tom and Edith Beatty, and their son, Tom Jr., had to appreciate the article in Friday’s Herald/Review on the family’s efforts to protect and propagate the Chiricahua leopard frog.
Their property, surrounded by U.S. Forest Service land, is heaven on Earth for nature lovers and they continue to preserve a very special way of life. Considering the damage done by the 2011 Monument Fire and its impact on their home and the landscape where they live, it was refreshing to read that they are still dedicated to keeping their property a very special place.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com