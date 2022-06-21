How bad is airline travel? We have two examples and encourage our readers to relate their experiences.
In one case, the flier intended to take off from Tucson on a Sunday morning, fly to Phoenix, then directly to Boston, arriving in time for a Monday business conference. For fun, he and his wife bought tickets to the Boston Red Sox game.
The trouble started just after midnight when American Airlines notified our local couple that their flight would be delayed. A bit later, again by a text message, they were alerted that their quick trip to Phoenix would be delayed again. Eventually, after the couple made the trip to Tucson, they were told the flight would be canceled, and American would book them on another flight.
Then they were told the flight to Phoenix would take off late Sunday, arriving after the departure time for the flight to Boston.
They eventually decided, after about 22 hours in limbo, that the trip would have to be canceled, which cost them about $1,200 in baseball tickets and hotel reservations.
Same story, different victim. Several weeks prior, this traveler was forced to miss a day of work and stay overnight with relatives an extra night when a return flight was delayed past the connecting flight and an entirely new plan needed to be crafted.
Since Sunday, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled into, out of, or within the United States as airlines continue to struggle to recover from last Friday, a day after several carriers issued mass cancellations. As of Friday morning, more than 500 flights had already been canceled in the U.S. according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Travelers are tempted to take out their frustration on the lowly desk clerk responsible for passing along the bad news. It’s not surprising that these people have become callous and appear not to care when their job includes getting yelled at by angry travelers all day.
How bad is airline travel? U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s flight was one of about 1,400 that were canceled Friday, according to FlightAware. That's in addition to more than 1,700 flights canceled on Thursday.
This is a popular time of year to take that summer vacation from Arizona’s hottest temperatures. If you are making plans, either prepare for the delay and frustration, or get behind the wheel and take traveling into your own hands!
• • •
One last story on NFLnHall of Fame receiver James Lofton has escaped the recounting of the very special evening earlier this month when he was the featured speaker at the Herald/Review-hosted Best of Preps celebration.
Near the end of his presentation on the stage at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School, Lofton entertained a question from a eighth-grade athlete who was clearly awe-inspired and wanted to know how to get better at playing football.
Lofton’s answer? Push-ups.
When he was in the eighth grade, the remarkable receiver recounted, he would do eight sets of 25 push-ups, with one-minute and five-minute breaks between the sets, every day.
That’s 200 push-ups.
“Do that, and you’ll build the upper-body strength you need to get better,” he told the youngster.
Lofton then fell to the stage and promptly began doing push-ups, inviting the kid to join him. When the eighth-grader jumped in, actually fell in, the crowd attending the event went wild!
Lofton may be older than 60, but he still does push-ups like a teenager!
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.