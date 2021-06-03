We’re beginning see and hear from candidates who are seeking offices in the November 2022 election, about 17 months from now. There are already five candidates for Arizona governor, two announced candidates for secretary of state with three more hinting they will run, and three candidates for District 2 U.S. representative.
Sigh.
Many voters are still recovering from the emotional wounds inflicted during the last election just seven months ago. The level of partisan bickering has continued, especially in Arizona where Republicans are doggedly pursuing claims of election fraud and auditing the results of the 2020 presidential election.
We also marvel at the amount of money that gets poured into these campaigns. Through April, the state Republican party took in $897,000 for its federal activities, according to its latest report with the Federal Election Commission. The party took in another $335,000 for state activities through March, according to its most recent report with the Arizona Secretary of State. At the same point in 2019, the state GOP had collected $137,000 in federal funds and $175,000 in state funds.
Arizona’s Democrats have collected far more from individual donors than the state’s GOP. Democrats outraised Republicans $349,000 to $245,000 on federal contributions, and $284,000 to $13,000 at the state level. Arizona Democrats have also received about $2.4 million for the national party, which is five times the amount contributed to the state GOP by the national party.
It’s still a long time until the next election and already both parties in Arizona are gathering millions to get their respective messages out there.
We remain a big fan of what they do “across the pond,” in the United Kingdom. Campaigning is limited to a few weeks, contributions are capped and candidates get their message out by speaking at community rallies and other engagements, not by flooding your mailbox with junk.
One exception to the campaign craziness that is about to befall us can be granted to those running for local offices.
Specifically in Sierra Vista.
We’ve already had a candidate start the process of seeking election to the office of mayor, announcing her candidacy and circulating nomination petitions.
Even though we are 17 months from that election, the task of collecting more than 600 (600!) signatures from local registered voters takes time. That’s more signatures than the amount required for state representative, state senator, even for the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
Speaking of a long time from now, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII (Roman for 57) on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
The pandemic should be well past by that time and we expect the game will be a sellout, generating tens of millions of dollars for the Phoenix area.
Arizona is now just one of five cities that has hosted a Super Bowl four times.
The stadium opened in 2006 and has a capacity of about 73,000. Depending on the weather in Arizona on that Sunday in February, the game could be played under open skies and on natural grass. State Farm Stadium has both a retractable roof, and a retractable playing field, one of which is “natural” grass.
