It may not be a surprise for some, but a recent study by the T-Mobile cellular phone company predicts that within the next five years desk phones will go the way of the fax machine. The survey determined that 78% of businesses believe the desk phone will be a nonessential tool in the next 3-5 years.
In a world where everyone has a phone in their pocket, the desk phone can seem like an obsolete artifact from another era. Adding to its obsolescence are video conferencing, texting and email communications.
If you’re going to school and studying to be a receptionist, you might want to reconsider.
• • •
If you’re hearing jet engines flying above, its because the Thunderbirds are back in town. The elite group will start training flights this week. Starting Tuesday, the ‘Birds will be flying every day, except on Saturdays and Sundays, from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning and then again from noon to 1:30 in the afternoon.
The Thunderbirds are the United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron. Also known as "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the team flies six F-16 jets. Created in 1953, the USAF Thunderbirds are the third-oldest formal flying aerobatic team (under the same name) in the world, after the French Air Force Patrouille de France formed in 1931 and the United States Navy Blue Angels formed in 1946.
The Thunderbirds Squadron tours the United States and much of the world, performing aerobatic formation and solo flying in specially marked aircraft. The squadron's name is taken from the legendary creature that appears in the mythologies of several indigenous North American cultures.
• • •
Tomorrow, Jan. 24, is National Peanut Butter Day.
This staple of the American diet celebrates the commonality of the spread and its long history.
Peanut butter was introduced to audiences at the 1904 Universal Exposition in St. Louis at C.H. Sumner’s concession stand.
But the man who brought us the peanut butter we know and love today was Joseph Rosefield. In 1922, through homogenization, Rosefield was able to keep peanut oil from separating from the peanut solids. He later sold the patent to a company that began making Peter Pan peanut butter. Rosefield then went into business for himself selling Skippy peanut butter through Rosefield Packing. He also supplied peanut butter for military rations during World War II.
• • •
The latest trend in Los Angeles? Stoned yoga.
Hourlong sessions, not including the “pre-flight smoke session” cost $35, not including the cannabis, which is BYO.
According to the Los Angeles Times, yoga and marijuana share a common trait. Both encourage relaxation.
We’re wondering if Doritos, Little Debbie Ding Dongs or other snacks are part of the post-class menu.
• • •
On a more serious note, word has it that local Republicans are “all-in” on the Kelly Townsend candidacy for Congress. The state senator jumped in the race last week, announcing she would seek the seat being vacated by Ann Kirkpatrick. Ms. Townsend is well known at the State Capitol for her conservative politics and penchant for headline-grabbing initiatives. She enters a race with a GOP field that includes a former aide to Gov. Ducey, Juan Ciscomani, and local-resident Brandon Martin.
The race for the District 6 U.S. Representative seat will be decided on the Nov. 1 ballot. Before that, Republicans and Democrats will narrow the field of candidates in a primary election on Aug. 2.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.