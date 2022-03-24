If you aren’t already overwhelmed, here’s a “not-so-official” welcome to the more than 700 bicycle riders who are participating in the first El Tour de ‘Zona throughout southern Cochise County this weekend.
Honestly, we’re very happy that you’re here.
After you take in all the sights and sounds offered at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tour is headquartered, we’re hopeful you will spread your wings and enjoy other sights, sounds and experiences in our community.
For example.
Today, you’ll be riding out to Ramsey Canyon on Sierra Vista’s south side. The trip will take you from a small-town urban setting through a spectacular landscape that features the picturesque Huachuca Mountains, well-kept homes and lots of natural beauty. Make sure to stop and grab a few photos on your cell phone.
Saturday, it gets even better. The tour will take you into the Mule Mountains and the eclectic community of Bisbee, a haven for artists, tourists and anyone who enjoys the unique offerings of a community tied to its mining history but centered on all things creative. The mix of old and new throughout the city distinguishes Bisbee as a national destination.
Sunday, the ride on Charleston Road to Tombstone will transport your thoughts to the Old West. It won’t be hard to imagine your bike as a horse and your ride as something comparable to what you have seen in Western movies, with the cowboys riding the range. Once you get to Tombstone, it won’t be hard to find plenty to see and lots of attractions that live up to the city’s reputation as a “Town Too Tough to Die.”
• • •
If you’re not part of the tour and you live in the area, this will be a weekend to remember as we welcome and appreciate visitors to our community. Most likely, you have had relatives or friends come to southern Cochise County and they comment about the weather and the beautiful landscape.
We hope they also talk about how friendly people are and that they can appreciate the community’s pride.
That means that those of us who live here need to be patient about detours and road closings. We need to respect the rights, and the right-of-way, for riders who are new to the area and may not be riding where they should, but certainly don’t mean any harm.
Help any who appear lost. Wave at riders, even if you don’t know them, and smile at every opportunity.
This is a great place to live. Let’s enjoy having a few — like about 700 — friends visiting the community this weekend. Let’s try to make sure they have a great experience.
• • •
A Thursday morning conversation with John Black, the head of the Sheriff’s Assist Team, provides a quick appreciation of the monumental task facing these volunteers. Black said his squad of trained assist team members will be strategically positioned at locations on all three of the featured routes, making sure riders and motorists stay safe.
If you are behind the wheel this weekend, go out of your way to demonstrate your respect for these team members who are volunteering their services to keep these rides safe, and trouble-free.
Let’s have a memorable weekend, for all the right reasons.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.