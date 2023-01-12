We always like to hear from Mike Anderson, historian and founding member of the Friends of Warren Ballpark.
For one, Mike reminds us of our favorite pastime, baseball. For another, the man is a walking encyclopedia when it comes the history and significance of the ballpark, Bisbee, Warren and other fascinating subjects.
Like John Dillinger, for example.
Dillinger was a gangster during the Great Depression, leading a gang that allegedly robbed 24 banks and four police stations. He was captured several times, escaped twice and was ultimately shot and killed by police outside the Biograph Theater in Chicago on July 22, 1934.
Anderson, who is now retired, taught Arizona history as a high school social studies teacher. He has written articles for the Journal of Arizona History and the Cochise County Historical Journal. He is the author of "Warren Ballpark," which tells the story of Bisbee's 108-year-old multi-sports facility.
He relates that in January 1934, Dillinger and his gang were captured in Tucson.
We will let him tell “ … the rest of the story.”
“With all the hype about Dillinger Days in Tucson this month, I thought you might be interested to know that the TPD (Tucson Police Department) motorcycle cop who was in on the capture of three of the four ‘Dillinger Gang’ members in Tucson in January 1934 was a pretty good ballplayer for the Bisbee Colts in the early 1920s.
“Frank Eyman came to Cochise County from Joliet, Illinois, after enlisting in the U.S. Cavalry immediately after America’s entry into the First World War. Eyman was stationed at Camp Harry J. Jones, the large Army post in Douglas.
“He connected with Bisbee early on, marrying a Bisbee girl — Mary Adams — soon after his discharge. Eyman returned to Bisbee from Illinois during the baseball season each year to play for the Colts in 1920, 1921 and 1922. During the offseason he worked as a railroad clerk in Joliet (his father Frank Sr., was a railroad official). Eyman was a shortstop and outfielder for the Colts.
“Eyman returned to Arizona in 1926 as a railroad policeman. He was hired by the Tucson Police Department as a patrolman in 1930.
“In January 1934, Frank Eyman was in on the capture of Dillinger gang members Russell Clark, Harry Makley and Harry Pierpont in Tucson. He lured Pierpont — considered to be the most dangerous member of the gang — into driving to the Tucson P.D. station to get a non-existent ‘tourist sticker’ for his car. He accompanied Pierpont to the police station in the back of Pierpont’s car and subdued him upon their arrival inside the station. He is credited with saving TPD Chief C.A. Wollard’s life during that encounter.
“Eyman went on to become chief of detectives for the Tucson Police Department, was elected as sheriff of Pima County for three terms and was appointed warden of the Arizona State Prison in Florence in 1955. He died in March 1984.”
• • •
Keep an eye on what the state is doing with water.
Specifically, follow how the Arizona Department of Water Resources handles permits for new subdivisions.
Construction of a new home development in the Buckeye area, west of Phoenix, has been shut down due to a groundwater shortage. State officials hint that similar shutdowns may be in the works in other parts of the state for projects that rely solely on groundwater.
The need for a water permit could be a major factor in deciding the location and scale of developments in our region.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.