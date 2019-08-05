Besides being the anniversary of the day in 1945 the Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, today is also the anniversary of the birth of Lucille Ball. She was born in 1911 and had an amazing career starting in modeling, then moving on to Broadway, then Hollywood, meeting Desi Arnaz for a wild romance with many ups, downs, separations, infidelities, and reconciliations. Her television show, I Love Lucy, is iconic, and lives on in reruns. Stuck in many people’s memories are two classic episodes: “Vitameatavegemin” and the one set in a chocolate factory. If you want to hear and read more about Lucy, do check out The History Chicks (thehistorychicks.com). Lucy is just one of more than 131 women in history that the Chicks cover. A brief description of their podcasts and blogs: “Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider: Two women. Half the population. Several thousand years of history. About an hour.” Not your grandma’s dull history lessons.
This weekend is full of fun all over SoCo. Make sure you check our calendars and Friday’s What’s Happenin’ so you know “what’s happening.” We’re giving you this head’s up on this Friday event because if you blink, you might miss it. It’s the Puzzle Exchange at the Sierra Vista Public Library, running from 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. That’s right, 20 whole minutes of “fast, free, and furious trading of puzzles.” Puzzle aficionados are always looking for challenges, so the idea is to get them together and let the trading fly. Don’t blink!
A Saturday event that might get lost in the shuffle of Pirates and Star Dancing is sponsored by the Mountain View Computer Users Group: “Home Networking Demystified,” 9 a.m. at 4001 E. Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista. We’ve got our network working, but how does that happen? “Dr. John” will unravel its mysteries: hardware (modems, routers, Wi-Fi vs Ethernet, mesh vs extended networks), and services (security choices, guest accounts, speed and speed checking). There will be refreshments—coffee, donuts, and bagels to keep body and soul together and the brain functioning.