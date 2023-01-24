This week volunteers in every Cochise County community will find those “out-of-sight” and “out-of-mind” locations where people who are homeless are known to live.

Brad Roland, the executive director at Good Neighbor Alliance in Sierra Vista, reports that the local day to tabulate how many are living without a place to call home started Tuesday and will continue for the next couple of days. Good Neighbor Alliance operates the homeless shelter in Sierra Vista, offering more than just a place to escape the brutal nighttime temperatures we currently are experiencing.

