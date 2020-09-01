All is not lost for the Cochise County Fair.
Last week officials for the annual countywide celebration announced that the pandemic will prevent the usual festivities. It’s the latest in a long and depressing list of annual events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
But…
One feature of the fair will continue. Youth who have worked throughout the year to show their animals and projects will still be able to compete at a modified version of the fair.
Board members issued the following statement last week:
“Cochise County youth will have the chance to show and sell the livestock they've worked so hard to raise at the Cochise County Fairgrounds the last weekend in September. In fact, the livestock show and auction are the only parts of the fair that will go on in 2020. Access to the grounds and sale will be controlled, and the auction will take place live and online. For more information about exhibiting, selling and buying, visit the Cochise County Fair website at cochisecountyfair.org, or call the fair office at (520) 364-3819.”
* * *
We put out a call for input on plans to develop Sierra Vista’s West End on Sunday and received a much different perspective from our reader “David,” who doesn’t like the idea.
He writes: “What about the drug addicts and criminals that are all over our city? Maybe our politicians should focus on that problem first.”
“This is a pipe dream and everyone that voted for this fiasco should be voted out of office. We have homeless people and the city is trying to evict people from recreational vehicles to make more people homeless, unemployment, not to mention a huge drug problem and crime. Focus on these issues first.”
* * *
Today is the anniversary of America’s first Automatic Teller Machine. On this date in 1969, customers at the Chemical Bank in Rockville Center, New York, were able to get cash without seeing a teller.
By the 1980s, these money machines had become widely popular and handled many of the functions previously performed by human tellers, such as check deposits and money transfers between accounts. Today, ATMs are as indispensable to most people as cell phones and email.
ATMs have also been important during the pandemic. While many don’t mind banking the “old fashioned” way, it’s safer to walk up to an ATM and perform a transaction than mingling with others and a teller inside the bank.
Today, There are over 400,000 ATMs in the USA. You’ll find them in bank lobbies, on street corners, at supermarkets, in shopping malls, at gas stations and in bars and restaurants. More than half of America’s ATMs are owned by independent operators.
