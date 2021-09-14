We were a bit surprised by Gov. Ducey’s very public proclamation last week that he is seeking a bill from the Legislature requiring students learn about 9/11. In our view, the event compares in some ways to Pearl Harbor, another horrific attack on America. Yet, last we checked, teachers are not required to include lessons on the events of Dec. 7, 1941.
Would schools purposely omit a lesson that kicked off with terrorist attacks in 2001 and consumed American history for the next two decades? Apparently Gov. Ducey wants to make sure they don’t.
It’s just another example of what we comically call “scratch-your-head” mandates. The last one that comes to mind is the health protocol that “experts” began preaching after the pandemic took hold in February 2020. In addition to social distancing and wearing a mask, everyone was urged to “wash your hands after going to the bathroom.”
People don’t?
Even before running water and indoor plumbing became standard accessories, people have been cleaning up after reliving themselves. Did we really need a reminder?
• • •
Saturday night The Huachucans hosted another successful fundraising event. Like the years prior to the pandemic, this one was held at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. Unlike previous events, dining was in the clubhouse, not in a tent outside.
Since 1985, this organization has raised more than $1.3 million to help local youth and youth activities. Money goes to help high school bands, JROTC groups, football teams, Project Graduation, golf teams, track teams, basketball teams and more than 40 local programs that engage our youth.
The funds have made a significant difference in our community and the volunteer efforts of those who are members of The Huachucans is well worth our appreciation.
• • •
It came as something of a surprise to learn that participating in extra-curricular activities at Buena High School can be expensive. One coach related that he might not have enough athletes to compete in a winter sport this year due to the cost charged for being on the team.
School “fees” can total more than $100.
We don’t suspect there is any foul play involved in this situation. Unfortunately, school districts everywhere have to deal with tough financial choices due to the longterm shortage of funding needed to accomplish education. In some cases — and apparently at Buena — collecting more from student athletes and those who want to participate in extra-curricular programs is necessary to make sure the primary purpose of the school is achieved: providing a quality education.
Gone are the days many of us remember when going out for the team simply involved showing up after school to join in the practice. Now being part of these programs costs real money.
• • •
We have to admire Clint Eastwood. At 91, the Hollywood actor has just released his latest movie. Directed by and starring Eastwood, "Cry Macho" follows the story of a one-time rodeo star who takes a job escorting a boy from rural Mexico back to his Texas home. The film will be in theaters Friday.
It reminds us of former President Jimmy Carter, who at 95 showed up for work at a Habitat for Humanities job site the morning after falling at home and needing 14 stitches to close the wound.
Or, quarterback Tom Brady, who continues to shine at the NFL-ancient age of 44.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.