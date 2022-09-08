A short note from “rickdavid222” landed in the email box earlier this week, continuing the discussion about what should occupy the former Sears store at The Mall At Sierra Vista.
“Why not a Whole Foods store or a Sprouts? A little higher end store,” writes the commentator.
After years of emptiness and near-abandonment, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that most Sierra Vistans would be happy with either grocery store at this point.
• • •
Newspaper reading habits die hard. Those of us who make perusing the various sections of a community archive a “must do” task and have our “must-read” columns and pages. Old, black-and-white television shows — " Love Lucy" comes to mind — would routinely depict a typical morning with at least one of the actors deeply engaged with a newspaper over their morning coffee. Usually, if it was a male actor, there would be a tussle for the sports section. The female actor would settle into the feature section, and as a couple, they would fight for the news pages.
Such is the case for a friend of the column who makes it a habit to read the tiny print of public records and the notices page in this newspaper. He uncovers a treasure trove of information that doesn’t often make headlines.
For example:
“A few months back, the Port Royale Apartment complex address was also listed in the newspaper’s transactions as being sold for $46.5 million,” he related in a recent email.
Or:
“A few Sundays ago, the newspaper listed a one acre lot (no building) going for $1 million. I looked up the address and it’s near Walmart and I think it’s the location for the new Freddy’s. Imagine how many burgers you’ve got to sell to meet that loan.”
That same computation can be applied to the vacant, former Sears store.
“Given all the above, what do you think the asking price is for the old Sears building? Would imagine not too many takers for a 90,000 sq. ft. store. Never mind all the renovation it would need to be turned into a grocery store, or whatever.”
Good points. When considering other vacancies and the asking prices for rent or purchase of the property, the inescapable reality of operating a prosperous business has to be a grave and overbearing factor. Trying to generate enough revenue to pay the monthly rent, while still paying employees, providing benefits, along with sales taxes and other expenses makes it a daunting challenge.
Recognizing all that is involved, it is easier to appreciate those who choose to invest in our community and operate a business. It’s not all profit and margaritas for lunch. The task of operating a restaurant, offering goods for sale, and making sure the customer is satisfied can be overwhelming and even a strong entrepreneurial spirit isn’t enough to meet the requirements of being a business owner.
Next time you’re ready to fire off a flame on social media or hand out a bad review for a local establishment, take a moment to pause and remember that it’s not easy to run a business. We need to appreciate the people who make the investment in our community, provide employment, and generate a significant portion of the taxes that support local public safety and our public services.