A friend related an interesting idea aimed at reducing or eliminating the ability of Mexican cartels to recruit teenagers to drive “load cars."
The problem has been the luring of young drivers – usually at $1,000 or more per passenger – to transport undocumented migrants from the border to either Tucson or Phoenix. Law enforcement authorities have reported the cartel has been utilizing social media to entice kids to perform the task, often borrowing a car owned by one or both of the parents.
The consequences of this illegal activity have been fatal. Young drivers speeding to escape the cops have blown through intersections, often drive recklessly and sometimes crash. A 60-year-old Benson woman was killed while she was on her way to her birthday party by 17-year-old driver who is still being held in the Cochise County Jail. The crash happened near Mustang Corners when the kid blew through a stop sign with a “load” of illegal immigrants.
The friend asked during a telephone call this week whether local youth organizations and schools were putting the word out to encourage kids not to take the cartel bait.
“Is anything being done to help these teens understand the risks they’re taking and the consequences they could be responsible for?”
A program that was made popular in the early 1980s came to mind — “Just Say No.” The phrase combating drug use was made popular by First Lady Nancy Reagan and remained popular for more than a decade. Another curriculum embraced by many schools was the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, popular until the early 2000s. In 2003, after a federal government survey determined that DARE made “ … no significant difference in illicit drug use,” most of the funding was eliminated and schools quit the program.
To our knowledge, nothing is being done to alert teens that taking the cartel’s bait and attempting a “load” run can have fatal consequences.
We’re a bit concerned by Dr. Robert Carreira’s most recent report on Cochise County retail, restaurant, bar and hotel sales for July, the most recent month available.
Dr. Carreira’s report was issued Thursday and indicated sales dropped for the third consecutive month compared to last year.
This has to be disturbing for local government officials who are dependent on healthy sales tax revenues to fund public services.
“Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 3.8 percent in July and 3.3 percent for the first seven months, after the inflation adjustment. Sierra Vista’s restaurant and bar sales were down 15.3 percent in July and 4.9 percent for January through July. Hotel/motel receipts were down 19.5 percent in July but were up 11.7 percent for the first seven months of the year,” Carreira reported.
The region is falling dangerously close to the formal definition of a full-on recession.
Forbes magazine, which is recognized for its coverage of all-things economic, defines a recession as a “ … significant decline in economic activity that lasts for months or even years.”
Merriam-Webster defines a recession as two successive quarters (six months) of economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced.
Recessions in the United States can be traced back to the 1700s. The first recorded recession, the Panic of 1779, was the result of deflation from the Bank of England.
Even though there’s history on this subject, it doesn’t make it any less painful.