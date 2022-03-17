Anyone plagued with itchy eyes, a runny nose, an occasional shallow cough and other symptoms has good reason to ask the same, simple question.
Why is Arizona considered a respite for those with allergies?
Smart people, like the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, report the West is the best for allergy sufferers. According to a recent AAFA report, 18 of the top 20 places for allergy sufferers are located in the West, and Arizona cities populate the top spots.
Why? Our climate is dry and the population of allergenic plants is lower than other locations, the scientists tell us. This combination makes it difficult for pollen to influence our immune system response and trigger swollen eyes, ringing ears and other “natural” allergic reactions.
Those living here know a different reality. In fact, everyone who is enjoying the recent dry spell isn’t understanding the effect of the weather on those with allergies. Strong winds and dry conditions put invisible particles of dust into the air. Plants are coming out of winter dormancy and releasing pollen, causing an allergic reaction.
Those with this affliction can relate horror stories of sneezing fits that last 15 minutes or longer, leaving them exhausted, unable to see clearly and congested to a point they talk like a boxer who just got clobbered, with a headache and ringing ears louder than bells at Christmas.
During the pandemic, passive observers of this behavior immediately worried the victim was a “super-spreader” of the coronavirus. In one instance, an entire line of patrons patiently waiting to check their groceries at the supermarket fled their carts for fear of becoming infected.
Those witnessing allergy-inspired sneezing fits are tempted to call 911 and report they are witnessing a victim enduring spasms and immediate first aid is needed.
This isn’t a condition that can be cured by taking better care of yourself. Sleep isn’t possible when your nostrils are clogged worse than the freeways during the morning commute in Los Angeles. Food has no taste. Aspirin may help your aching head, but it doesn’t stop your eyes from itching.
Harvesting all the allergy medications in the pharmacy aisle at the grocery store will make fellow shoppers think you’re a meth addict collecting the ingredients needed to mix your drug.
These “medicines” are aimed at the symptoms, not the cure. They dry your nose, clear your eyes and reduce the swelling of your entire face. They don’t prevent another attack.
And, the price of addressing symptoms is fatigue. One “shot” of a cold-symptom medicine will either put you to sleep within an hour or cause you to stare blankly into space. Friends may ask you if you’re listening or your boss may send you to the clinic for a drug test.
This “season” of allergies continues until monsoon arrives sometime in late June. That’s when rainfall knocks some of the dust and pollen out of the air. Until then, victims have little choice but to “grin, bear it and sneeze."
Of course, the welcome arrival of rain inspires plants to grow, flowers to bloom and the ground to become more fertile. In turn, this starts the entire process of generating allergy-causing conditions to reappear as soon as things dry out.
For some, Arizona’s not a haven for allergy victims, it’s hell.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com