Arizona is playing a role in the mess at the Capitol.
Three state congressmen, Andy Biggs, Eli Crane and Paul Gosar, were among the 20 or so GOP members refusing to join the large majority of fellow Republicans in electing Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker.
As of Thursday afternoon, their obstinance had been part of nine ballot attempting to elect a house speaker. Failure to fill the post prevented the official swearing-in of newly elected or reelected members of the chamber and put the job of serving constituents on hold.
This hostage-like maneuver has put a damper on the swearing-in of our locally elected congressman, Republican Juan Ciscomani. For the record, Ciscomani has supported McCarthy’s nomination, along with just more than 200 of his fellow Republicans.
• • •
Speaking to veteran state lawmaker Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, on Thursday gives us little hope for much getting accomplished during this session of the Legislature.
Swearing-in ceremonies and the inaugural speech by newly elected Gov. Katie Hobbs took place Thursday morning.
Griffin, who once again serves on the natural resources committee, related that six of the nine members of the group are newly elected.
“Today I’m giving some of our newer members instruction in ‘water 101,’ ” Griffin said, alluding to the idea that some of the committee members are unfamiliar with even the basic issues related to water in Arizona.
With a narrow Republican majority and a Democrat in the governor’s office, it would be fair to say that Rep. Griffin, who has more than two decades of experience at the capital, doesn’t anticipate this session will accomplish very much.
• • •
The official date for registered voters in Cochise County to cast their ballot on the question of a jail district to fund the construction or remodeling of the current facility in Bisbee will take place on Tuesday, May 16.
About a month prior to that, every registered voter in the county will receive a ballot by mail and can vote on the question of the jail.
Town hall meetings are being planned throughout Cochise County. The exact date and location of those meetings are being developed and will be heavily publicized well before they occur.
• • •
We have to admit we got excited last month when the U.S Energy Department announced a breakthrough in fusion technology. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California, where the milestone known as fusion ignition was achieved, have been studying nuclear fusion for more than a decade. The broad appeal of nuclear fusion to researchers, as well as investors and companies, stems from its potential as a clean-energy alternative to sources that involve the burning of fossil fuels and the release of greenhouse gases.
Now the challenge is being patient. The current thinking (sorry for the electricity pun) is that we are about a decade or more away from commercializing the technology.
When it arrives, however, it will literally change the world.
Thursday, another breakthrough was announced, though not as exciting as a limitless clean fuel to power the globe.
Qualcomm Inc. and satellite company Iridium Communications Inc. said they are introducing technology that would allow smartphone users to send and receive messages via satellite when regular cellular connectivity isn’t available.
This might not sound earth shattering, but think for a moment of the number of times your cellphone has been “ … out of service” for lack of a signal. Remember 9/11? The inability of people to use their cellphone during that tragedy and crisis is a real-life example of how satellite technology would make potentially life-saving differences.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.