We have a friend in Southern California.
No, they were not affected by the recent earthquake that topped 6.0 on the Richter scale, but that doesn’t mean they are not wary of future shake ups.
“It’s almost mandatory in this state that you download the “earthquake app,” a mobile phone application that warns of an impending event.”
How much advanced warning? About 15 seconds.
“It’s about enough time to know that if you are at the epicenter and standing on the top floor of a tall building, you know you’re going to die,” he related.
• • •
If nothing else, news in Arizona is entertaining.
Now we know the outgoing governor will leave office with his tail between his legs, ordering the removal of the shipping containers that were serving as a blockade in Yuma and in areas within Cochise County. If nothing else, Gov. Ducey is a realist.
Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs has already said publicly that she would discontinue placing the containers along the border. The federal government has petitioned the federal court system to get the shipping containers removed.
Faced with the reality that the next governor considered the container effort a “political stunt,” and federal authorities are willing to sue to get them removed, Gov. Ducey has relented.
The shame of it is paid by taxpayers. The cost of renting the containers, paying for the land to store them, and hiring a contractor to place them is all being paid by Arizona taxpayers. So will the cost to remove the containers.
Not one of Gov. Ducey’s shining moments in his otherwise impressive eight-year legacy.
• • •
Then we have the slow but steady death of election conspiracies. Wednesday was the judicial opportunity for failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that there was a conspiracy in the Maricopa County elections office to elect Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Two days of testimony from “expert” witnesses were less than convincing.
Together with the losses incurred by Republican candidates backed by the former president and the continuing prosecution of Arizona officials by the Jan. 6 congressional committee, we’re seeing the end of an era. Moving forward, baseless claims of election conspiracy and fraud will undoubtedly fall on largely deaf ears.
We’re waiting on the outcome of the recount for the Arizona attorney general election to see what happens next for Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. Be assured if the original ballot outcome remains unchanged after the recount, and Democrat Kris Mayes is elected to office, she has already pledged to pursue both supervisors in criminal court.
• • •
Let’s end on a happy note.
If you have young ones, or you know young ones, you’re going to want to make sure they can track Santa on Saturday night as he ventures from the North Pole and makes his annual run around the world.
The official website to follow St. Nick is www.noradsanta.org.
There’s also an app for mobile phones available in the Google and Apple app stores.
The website has everything needed to understand Santa’s trip. A radar, the specifications of his sleigh, and frequently asked questions, like “ … do your planes ever intercept Santa?”
The answer: “Over the past 65 years, our fighter jets (F-16s, F-15s, F-22s and CF-18s) have intercepted Santa many, many times. When the jets intercept Santa, they tip their wings to say, ‘Hello Santa! NORAD is tracking you again this year!’ Santa always waves. He loves to see the pilots!”
To all, a Merry Christmas!
