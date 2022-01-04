Some say it has already started. Some say the best is yet to come.
It’s awards season in Hollywood, culminated by the Academy Awards next month. This is the time of year when headlines tell us who are the hottest actors or actresses, which movies and television shows are worthy of our attention and any entertainment scandals in the making.
We can’t help but wonder whether the never-ending pandemic will once again make all of this less relevant. There were far fewer movies in theaters this year. Streaming at home has become popular, but doesn’t provide the opportunity for mass appeal that has been the driving factor of Hollywood’s success.
In any case, prepare yourself for an onslaught of award shows and emotional speeches at the podium for the next few weeks.
• • •
Five days into the New Year, and already some of us have broken our resolutions. You know who you are.
A December poll of 3,036 U.S. adults by Harris Interactive determined the most common resolutions. They included losing weight (21%), improving finances (14%), exercise (14%), get a new job (10%), eat more healthfully (7%) and stop smoking, manage stress better and improve a relationship (5% each).
Unfortunately, New Year's resolutions are notoriously difficult to keep, and only about 40% of us are still holding onto them in July, according to a study by a Scranton, Pennsylvania, university professor.
The common advice for resolution-breakers? Pick yourself up, start over again.
• • •
We checked out the new electric vehicle being built in Arizona. Lucid Motors, located in Casa Grande, is coming to market this year with the “Air,” which has already been tagged the “Car of the Year” by Motor Trend magazine.
Lucid is only building 520 of the Air Dream Edition and selling them at $169,000 each. The 520 refers to the vehicle's 520-mile range, which officially makes the Air the longest-range electric car on the road, besting Tesla by more than 100 miles. Top speed is a frightening 168 mph.
The car's extensive safety features include 14 cameras plus 12 ultrasonic sensors and five radar sensors.
It can charge 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes.
Lucid's robot-intensive manufacturing facility is located near Interstate 8 and employs about 700 workers, with plans to expand employment as production ramps up.
• • •
We’re wondering what it must have been like in Texarkana, Texas, last week.
As 2021 came to a close, a city in Texas had one last unexpected event: raining fish.
Residents in the community located about 200 miles from Dallas saw fish fall from the sky and land in their yards.
The city said raining fish is a phenomenon called "animal rain" that happens when small water animals such as frogs, crabs or small fish are swept into waterspouts.
A waterspout is a rotating column of water and spray formed by a whirlwind occurring over a body of water.
This isn't the first time fish fell from the sky. In 2017, teachers and students at an elementary school in Oroville, California, reported seeing 100 fish land on the school's playground and roof.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com