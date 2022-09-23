Bill Riordan set us straight on the change in Arizona law that allows motorcyclists to “split lanes.”
He writes: “Here is an informed basic opinion, interpreting Arizona Law for your two inquiries on Friday September 16. This response comes from the experience in California, of being a part of a law enforcement Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
“Lane splitting has been allowed on California roadways for quite a while.
“Inquiry One: Regarding culpability for opening a car door in traffic: Arizona Revised Statutes § 28-905.
“’A person shall not open a door on a motor vehicle unless it is reasonably safe to do so and can be done without interfering with the movement of other traffic.’
“Thus, someone opening a car door against/into traffic is responsible for the resulting collision.”
However, despite the new state law, Riordan’s impressive professional experience also points out that the practice of riding between vehicles isn’t a good idea. He writes: “Thus, though it soon will be legal, splitting lanes is inherently not safe as the motorcycle operator is exceeding the normal flow of traffic by passing between slower vehicles; splitting lanes thus violates the Basic Speed Law. Should a collision result as a result of lane splitting, a greater percentage of contributory negligence more than likely could/would be assigned to the motorcycle operator.”
We’re taking his word for it. Mr. Riordan bases his comments on “ … regularly having been in court to explain the many aspects of accident investigation and resulting criminal and/or civil liability.”
Thanks for the insights, Bill.
• • •
Regarding the proposed, but currently injuncted, state regulation prohibiting filming police, local law enforcement volunteer Ned Letto points out the rule is clearly intended to protect both the police and the public.
“I believe that no one directly involved with an incident involving the police should not be within eight feet for any reason. There is nothing can see, hear, or film that requires you to be closer than eight feet.”
Letto should know, he volunteers his time serving as a patrol officer for local law enforcement.
• • •
Finally, there is the city council and mayoral debate, which happened Wednesday at the Klein Center for Performing Arts inside Buena High School. The event was hosted by the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by KE&G.
Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO of the chamber, and Jennifer Sorenson, publisher of this newspaper, were nothing less than impressive and professional in moderating this event. More than 150 people filled the front section of the auditorium and were for the most part well behaved.
What was most impressive were the candidates. Everyone recognizes that putting on your Sunday “going-to-church” clothes and standing in front of a large audience at a potentially contentious event is stressful and not an experience that is welcomed.
Sierra Vista is in good hands regardless of who comes out on top in the Nov. 8 municipal election, and is blessed to have such talented people willing to essentially volunteer for the responsibilities of public service.