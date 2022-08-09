Ask and you shall receive.
Last week we reached out to local sports enthusiast Dick Atkinson regarding any memories he might have involving longtime Dodger broadcaster, Vin Scully.
Those who know Dick, a Sierra Vista resident, know of his personal experience as a professional baseball player, a coach at Cochise College and as a skilled golfer.
Here’s what he had to say: “Regarding your comments in Sunday's column about the legendary baseball broadcaster, Vin Scully, whose demise brought fond memories and many tales from people near and far. When I was in my second professional baseball season with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, Manager Eddie Stanky brought me to St. Louis. That was 1954. He wanted a close look at a young pitcher who had shown promise. Several times in the next three weeks during a home stand with Dodgers, Phillies, Pirates and Giants, radio broadcaster Harry Caray mentioned that I was with the team. This thrilled my grandfather, for decades an avid Cardinals fan. Later, he shared his excitement with me and with other family members.
“Great sportscasters have a genius for colorfully describing events on the diamond, (and sometimes, a penchant for putting extra paint in the brush). Like, we watched a routine fly ball caught on the warning track while Harry Caray was saying, ‘It's way back there!’ ‘Holy cow!’ Some were rightfully called ‘poets in the press box.’ Ditto for sportswriters like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Bob Broeg. Their descriptions were, indeed, pure poetry which delighted fans. Harry Caray, among multiple other prestigious awards, was elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame.
“Incidentally, the local famous ballplayer you featured in a previous column hit two more home runs today for the Philadelphia Phillies. Buena High School and Cochise College product Derick Hall now has eight homers, 17 extra-base hits and 15 runs batted in, since being called up in late June. As of August 7, he has a .273 batting average. It seems he has established himself as a solid Major League power hitter with a promising future. Many are called, but few are selected. Kudos to his grandfather, Bo Hall, who guided Derick from childhood, along a successful path.”
Thanks for the contribution, Mr. Atkinson.
• • •
It was a grand event at the Herald/Review Saturday night as the newspaper presented awards to 19 “most influential” nominees and eight “Citizen Of The Year” candidates.
The accomplishments of those honored were nothing short of impressive and featured a variety of professions including those working in tourism, videography, medicine, behavioral health, government and business development.
Congratulations to Elsie MacMillan, who was named Citizen of the Year, and recognized for her tireless efforts to better the community. Ms. MacMillan sold the local Toyota car dealership in 2018 after 16 years of successful operation.
The event was held inside the Herald/Review building in a spruced up area that was once the newsroom. Publisher Jennifer Sorenson and her crew converted the room from a place to store old furniture, file cabinets and other “retired” equipment into a first-class venue with decorative lights and an impressive setting. We’re sure we will see several future events and award presentations in this location.
The master of ceremonies for the event was the always-enjoyable and talented Jeff Davenport, who kept the evening entertaining with his humor and never mispronounced a name or stumbled on an introduction.
A job well done by all. The special section that honors those recognized Saturday night appears inside today’s edition.
