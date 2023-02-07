It would not be a surprise if every one of us has a Gene Manring story. Gene passed away last week, leaving a remarkable legacy that will long outlast our fondest memories. He touched so many people through so many institutions that his impact is difficult to completely capture.

Just pointing to a few of the highlights, he served 21 years in the military and finished his career as the garrison commander at Fort Huachuca. He held a seat on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, he served as a Cochise College trustee, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and on both the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative and the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative boards.

Tags