It would not be a surprise if every one of us has a Gene Manring story. Gene passed away last week, leaving a remarkable legacy that will long outlast our fondest memories. He touched so many people through so many institutions that his impact is difficult to completely capture.
Just pointing to a few of the highlights, he served 21 years in the military and finished his career as the garrison commander at Fort Huachuca. He held a seat on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, he served as a Cochise College trustee, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and on both the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative and the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative boards.
Best of all, Gene was a kind man who never seemed to lose his smile and was always happy to see everyone he met. Without question, we will miss his friendly demeanor, his sage insights and his contributions to our community.
All the planning and preparation for the “Big Game” Sunday night in Phoenix will be tested this week as the NFL’s premiere event takes place at State Farm Stadium.
Getting ready for the entire week of the Super Bowl is an exhaustive exercise. Every aspect of life is affected, from food to security.
Reports the Arizona Republic: “At least 180,000 passengers are expected at Sky Harbor on the Monday after the Super Bowl. That's about 60,000 more people than an average day and 5,000 more than the day after the 2015 Super Bowl, the last time the game came to metro Phoenix.”
An interesting property development is taking place in Tucson. Comida Park, located at 4100 S. Palo Verde Road on the city’s south side, is about to celebrate the opening of a swap meet that will also feature up to 22 food trucks.
A three-day grand opening is planned, beginning Friday, and will feature face painting and balloon artists for the kids, and live music each evening. For a full list of food trucks and more information, visit tucne.ws/comidapark. For more info about the swap meet, head to tanqueverdeswap.com.
Sometimes bad grammar is just too difficult to tolerate. We can only imagine that must be some of the motivation for Gary J. Doyle, M.D., who submitted the following commentary.
“It finally happened this morning as I was reading the paper. I have tried to tolerate the decline in the proper use of English grammar by journalists and TV reporters for a long time, but today the burden became too great, and I decided it’s time to try to improve things, even if only a little. I would have written you a letter, but my journalistic skills are less than stellar.
“I’m a proud graduate of America’s public school system. I’ve also spent some time in college, but, as they say, I learned most of the important stuff in grades one through twelve. Grammar being high on the list.
“Yesterday’s paper, top of the front page, second column. ‘The payment of attorney fees are required’…. ‘payment’ (singular) is the subject of this sentence, and “are” (plural) is the verb. How about “payment is”?
“This is but one example of this error. It seems to have become a common occurrence. There are many other misuses of our language, as well as the mispronunciations by the ‘talking heads’. I would be happy to point them out if you are interested. You have the means that I do not have to ‘spread the word’. If you want them, I will send them one at a time because I think it would make me look like less of a whiner.”
You will never be a “whiner” in our book Dr. Doyle. Thank you for your contribution.