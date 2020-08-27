Loving the responses we’re getting to “Prove you’re from Arizona,” which prompted people to provide evidence they live in The Grand Canyon State.
Phyllis writes: You know you’re from Arizona when “…you wear shorts and a t-shirt year round; …you take a bottle of water with you to run to the drugstore; … you do your gardening after dark.”
* * *
Unlike Julia, who has enjoyed the change to a three-day a week format, Nancy isn’t so happy. She writes: “I’ve missed 38 days (and counting) of morning coffee with no paper.
Waiting to hear when the “temporary” ends and the five day returns.”
At this moment, we’re not sure either, Nancy.
* * *
Have you been getting a lot of robo-calls?
Writes Karen: “I got 15 robo-calls this afternoon in the space of about 2 hours on my landline.”
We know it’s not uncommon for political campaigns to “reach out” before a big election, but the calls Karen received appeared to be more like scams, telling recipients that they had problems with a computer services.
Here’s a warning for all our readers: Be vigilant and beware. Con artists and scammers never stop trying to separate you from your hard-earned money. As the familiar adage relates: “If it sounds too good to be true — it probably is.”
* * *
Ah, the challenge of being uber rich.
Last week the Arizona Republic reported a multimillion dollar home sale in Paradise Valley made history, tied for the second priciest home ever sold in the state.
At $17.5 million and change, the home boasts 12 bathrooms and a sunken tennis court.
At 15,875-square-feet the residence includes an elevator, library and wine room. There’s also a 75-foot lap pool, and six bedrooms.
For the record, the highest-priced home ever sold in Arizona was the $19.25 million Paradise Valley mansion that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver sold last fall.
* * *
Willcox isn’t waiting for an official “OK,” to proceed with public events.
The city announced last week that it is planning three celebrations in the next two months. There’s a three-day tractor pull that will kick off Sept. 17, followed by the annual Rex Allen Days on Oct. 2 through October 4, and then there’s a wine festival Oct. 17 and 18.
Considering the recent cancellation of the Cochise County Fair, Willcox may be the best alternative for people looking to get out and have some fun!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com