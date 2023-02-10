With Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, we have been on the hunt for cute love stories. After a bit of prodding and journalistic investigation, we found one.
Sierra Vista’s new mayor, Clea McCaa, is a born and bred native of Sierra Vista. He graduated from Buena High School and eventually served on Fort Huachuca.
His wife, Ramona, is not.
Ramona was a brilliant child raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She started kindergarten at age 4, skipped the seventh grade and graduated from high school at 15. She started college at the same age she earned her driver’s license, at 16.
When she graduated from college, Ramona started her career in the Army. She spent four years in the Air Defense Artillery branch before being assigned to Military Intelligence. Her new assignment sent her straight to Fort Huachuca, and that’s when she met Clea.
“He was goofy,” was her first impression of the man she eventually married, and we now refer to as Hiz Honor.
Clea took an immediate liking to Ramona and put a note on the windshield of her car offering to take her to lunch.
By happenstance, the future couple were in the same place at the same moment, a short time later. The first “date” was at the Circle K, and Clea was excited to propose that they have gas station hot dogs for their first meal.
As they approached the counter, Clea suddenly realized he was penniless. He’d forgotten his wallet.
Ramona had to pay.
Despite the embarrassment, Clea didn’t give up. Our new mayor is deathly afraid of heights and doesn’t like to fly on airplanes.
So when Ramona finished her stint at the Military Intelligence school on the fort, she was deployed to South Korea. In her mind, that would be the end of Clea. His fear of flying and heights, she thought, would almost certainly deter him from getting on an airplane for more than 13 hours.
Nope.
To her surprise, our mayor endured the flight and overcame his fear in the name of love, landing in Korea and tracking down Ramona.
“That did change my mind, when I realized he had come all that way and knowing his fear of flying, it did tell me that he really cared,” Ramona said.
The couple were married May 17, 1997, in Sierra Vista and now have a family that includes Clea III, a sophomore at Arizona State University, and Marie, a junior at Buena.
Ramona continues in her brilliance. She’s running two businesses, with service contracts on Fort Huachuca, the Veterans Administration hospital in Phoenix and for a business in San Diego. She’s also the president of the United Way in Cochise County and the first lady of Sierra Vista.
• • •
Ramona McCaa is the first, first lady of Sierra Vista since the last woman to hold that title, Jane Strain, the wife of the late Bob Strain. Jane held the title for all of 12 years and continues to shine on the local political front, advising would be candidates and offering sage insights to those in need.
Sierra Vista has benefited from the good character, wisdom and volunteer spirit of leaders who understand what it takes to make the community a better place to live. Thanks to Jane, and now Ramona, that tradition will continue.