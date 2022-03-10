If you wondered whether the Better Bucks program in Sierra Vista is working, the latest figures for February show the program is having success. Wednesday, members of the board gathered to review how the effort is working and learned that $700.16 of the coupons were purchased last month, with more than 500 being cashed.
Better Bucks is a little booklet that offers $1 coupons at participating businesses in the community. Service organizations and individuals are buying the books and handing them out to people who panhandle or to families in need.
Each booklet has six coupons and information on where the coupons can be redeemed. Participating businesses include Fry’s Food Store, Food City, McDonald’s, Culver’s, the Friends of the Library and Goodwill, with other businesses soon expected to sign on.
The city of Sierra Vista is also participating, including a bus pass in the booklet and a coupon for free services at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Shelter.
Transactions totaling more than $420 have included Better Bucks coupons at Fry’s Foods in Sierra Vista. Of that total, customers spent $138.97 of their own money and paid for the rest of their purchase with Better Bucks.
Sierra Vista police have been distributing coupon books to those they identify are in need and local service clubs have been buying Better Bucks to hand out at community events.
For information, visit the program website at betterbuckssierravista.org.
• • •
Most of America will “leap forward” on Sunday.
For those in this corner of Arizona the return of Daylight Savings Time is meaningless, unless you are watching live television and need to convert Eastern Standard Time to Grand Canyon State time. Instead of a two-hour difference, it will be a three-hour difference.
It’s the one time of the year that this dry, desert, mostly waterless state has something in common with Hawaii, the plush ocean-island paradise. We are the two exceptions to DST in the otherwise United States.
Arizona hasn’t been a Daylight Savings state for more than 40 years. Even when we think back to a previous gasoline crisis, in 1973, when President Richard Nixon asked that DST be extended to reduce the consumption of heating oil, Arizona requested and received an exception.
According to an Arizona Republic editorial from 1969, the reason was the state’s extreme heat. If Arizona were to observe Daylight Savings Time, the sun would stay out until 9 p.m. in the summer.
“(Data) clearly show that we must wait until about 9 p.m. DST to start any night-time activity such as drive-in movies, moonlight rides, convincing little children it’s bedtime, etc.,” the editorial stated. “And it’s still hot as blazes!”
Another Arizona Republic editorial from 1968 stated, “Drive-in theaters, the parents of small children, the bars, the farmers and those who do business with California” were against Daylight Savings Time while “power companies, the evening golfers, the late risers, and the people with business interests on the Eastern seaboard” were for it.
• • •
If all of Arizona were to re-evaluate its stance and choose to observe DST, here’s what would change.
Instead of sunrise at 5:30 a.m. during most of the summer, the sun would come up at 6:30 a.m. And at the end of the day, the sun would set at 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Winter sunrise and sunset times would remain the same.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com