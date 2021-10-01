A true story from the front lines of law enforcement.
As part of the effort to roll out the “Better Bucks” program, Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department spent a portion of his Wednesday visiting known “panhandler” locations in the community.
In case you haven’t heard, Better Bucks is an effort to provide those in need with coupons that can be redeemed at two local grocery stores (Fry’s and Food City), Culver’s restaurant, Goodwill and at the Friends of the Library bookstore.
Each coupon is worth $1. Booklets of six coupons are now available and can be purchased at the Better Bucks booth at Art in the Park today. Booklets are also available for purchase at other locations in the city.
Back to our true story.
At one stop Cpl. Borgstadt watched a man drive up in his van, then get out and quickly assemble his wheelchair. The man proceeded to set up at his designated spot, sit in the wheelchair, and hold up a cardboard hand-printed sign asking for money.
When Borgstadt told the man that he might soon be receiving Better Bucks coupons instead of cash, the news brought a smirk to the man’s face.
“I’ll be getting out of Sierra Vista if that happens,” he groaned.
Curious, Borgstadt asked how much money the man had received from people. He related that in the 90 minutes he had been at the corner, he had received $55. He also confessed that he wasn’t homeless.
It might surprise some that the overall intent of the Better Bucks program isn’t to chase professional panhandlers out of the community. While that may be a positive consequence from the distribution of these coupon books, the real intention of the program is to provide something to those who can’t afford food, personal necessities or other life essentials.
It’s a compassionate way to donate to single mothers who can’t afford groceries, the homeless who just need a little money for water, soda or a snack, and others who find themselves without the means to buy the essentials.
Next time you’re in Fry’s food store or Food City or Culver’s or any of the locations that redeem the coupons, makes sure to pass along your appreciation for their willingness to make the program a success.
Better Bucks is also a way for people to donate, without the funds being spent on goods that feed substance abuse or other items that contribute to social ills. People who buy the coupon book are assured that their donation will be used for food and other essentials, not alcohol or other vice-items.
Cpl. Borgstadt and the Better Bucks board of directors have done a great job getting this program off the ground. Funds contributed by local organizations and the city of Sierra Vista have been essential to the success of this effort.
Make an effort to purchase a few coupon books — available for $6 a packet — and put them in your car. The next time you see a panhandler on a familiar corner around town, offer them Better Bucks!
