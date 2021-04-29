When was the last time you grabbed a colorful ribbon and joined a few friends walking around a pole?
This isn’t something commonly seen in Bisbee – although given the eclectic nature of the community, we wouldn’t be surprised.
This is a tradition that dates back to the Romans. Wrapping a pole in colorful ribbons was a celebration of Floralia, the Roman goddess of flowers, held from April 27 to May 3.
The best-known modern May Day traditions, observed in Europe and North America, include dancing around the maypole and crowning the Queen of May. Fading in popularity since the late 20th century is the tradition of giving "May baskets," small baskets of sweets or flowers, usually left anonymously on neighbors’ doorsteps.
So, if you see people dancing with ribbons and wrapping a pole in color, don’t call the authorities, they are simply celebrating May Day.
***
There’s word of a potentially massive bike rally in Sierra Vista in March 2022.
“El Tour de Zona,” will be a three-day, fully-supported bicycle tour during the daylight hours and a fun festival at night, visiting Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone.
“The Zona,” (pretty cool name, eh?) will offer riders destination loop bike rides mixed with post-ride festivals featuring live music, great food and a local craft beer and wine garden.
The entire shindig will be hosted at Veterans’ Memorial Park.
More information is available at eltourdezona.org.
Among the organizers of this event are the people behind El Tour de Tucson bike, which will be held Nov. 20 and offers rides of 28, 57 and 100 miles.
The event has traditionally attracted some 6,000 riders, including everyone from novice to professionals.
We’re looking forward to the same in Sierra Vista next March.
***
The San Pedro River is listed as one of the critical habitats for a rare bird and a rare snake. Federal wildlife regulators are listing the western yellow-billed cuckoo and the Mexican Gartersnake as protected species in parts of the San Pedro, Gila and Santa Cruz rivers and other riparian areas across much of Santa Cruz County.
The cuckoo breeds and raises young along rivers and streams in the western U.S. before heading to South America for the winter. It once ranged widely across the West, but its numbers plummeted as its habitat was fragmented and destroyed by dams, agriculture and drought. Fewer than 1,000 nesting pairs are thought to remain.
The garter snake is relatively long, and females may reach a length of 44 inches. Mexican garter snakes have three bold stripes and spend their time near water and dense vegetation. If threatened, this snake does bite repeatedly, while smearing a foul-smelling “poo” on the offender.
***
Willie Nelson celebrated his 88th birthday yesterday. The country western music icon was one of the main figures of “outlaw country,” a subgenre of country music that developed in the late 1960s as a reaction to the conservative restrictions of the Nashville sound. Nelson has acted in over 30 films, co-authored several books, and has been involved in activism for the use of biofuels and the legalization of marijuana.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com