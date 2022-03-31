The weather was perfect, the event was everything it promised, and with one minor exception, no one was hurt.
Things went so well at the initial El Tour de ‘Zona last weekend that plans are already being made to host the event again next year. The three-site bike tour attracted about 700 enthusiasts to Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone for rides of 29, 65 and 36 miles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
There were no “vehicle vs. bike” accidents, thanks to the well-planned safety efforts by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team, the county engineer’s office and other law enforcement agencies.
Local motorists should take pride in their demonstration of respect for our visiting bike riders. Lots of public awareness put drivers on notice before the event and only one injury was reported during the weekend. A report of a female bike rider crashing into another rider and breaking her arm was the only emergency incident.
Stu Carter, local bicycle enthusiast who was a primary local organizer of the weekend, said final figures on the economic impact of the event are still being calculated. Early estimates put the total at more than $1 million.
Carter deferred the final total to the city of Sierra Vista’s economic development expert, Tony Boone, who is expected to report to the council soon on the financial impact.
“It really went well,” Carter said, “and it was announced at the end of the event that we’re going to put it on again next year.”
• • •
If you have any doubt on the validity of the election process, now is your chance to get involved and see for yourself.
Cochise County is looking to train volunteers for upcoming elections in August and November.
Election Board workers, also known as poll workers, open and close the vote centers on Election Day. Election Day duties include early morning equipment setup and opening for voting promptly at 6 a.m. Election workers greet voters, verify identification, sign in voters using electronic poll books, issue ballots and assist voters as needed. When the vote centers close at 7 p.m., election workers pack up the equipment, secure election materials, record, certify and audit vote totals.
For all of those who have either lost faith in our election process or openly supported claims of election fraud, this is an opportunity to get a hands-on experience in how it all works.
It’s a "put up or shut up" offer, providing people a first-hand look at our voting process and all that’s involved. If you choose not to participate, then you really don’t have any ground to stand on with claims of election fraud.
Election workers must be residents and eligible voters in Cochise County and be 18 years of age or older by no later than Election Day for the current election. High school students interested in being considered for a student clerk position may also apply.
Applications must be submitted via the secure online portal at cochise.az.gov/FormCenter/Elections-31/Election-Poll-Worker-Application-123.
• • •
Mignonne Hollis is nothing short of remarkable. She’s the executive director at the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation in Sierra Vista, but she’s actually much more than that. Mignonne was on the front page Wednesday after coordinating the purchase of a former attorney’s office and turning it into a rural health care facility.
She’s also the head of the Good Neighbor Alliance board, which operates a shelter on the city’s West End.
And, she’s well known around Arizona and frequently serves on a variety of boards and organizations tied to promoting economic development. Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed her to the State Board of Education, where she is certain to be an integral addition.
Sierra Vista’s lucky to have her.
