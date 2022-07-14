We don’t know what to make of the fact that there are no challengers for the mayoral or council offices in Bisbee.
Last week this newspaper announced that Mayor Ken Budge and council members Leslie Johns, Ward 1; and Mel Sowid and Joni Giacomino, Ward 2, are running unopposed for the next two–year terms.
We can start by offering our congratulations. Public service is a noble commitment that demonstrates a sincere willingness to put service above self. Sure, there are moments of recognition, there can be satisfaction in being the voice for people. But more often than not, tendering your time and focus to serve the community at little or no compensation demonstrates the best of who we, as people.
In that spirit, congratulations and thank you to Mayor Ken Budge and the trio of council members who will continue guiding Bisbee for the next two years.
Here’s the rub.
Anyone who has ever attended a Bisbee City Council meeting will attest to the democracy of the proceedings. Time is not a factor and people who desire to be heard are assured their argument will be granted an audience.
This isn’t unusual at public meetings, but Bisbee has always exceeded the expectation of patient tolerance when it comes to allowing people to participate at its council meetings. Regardless of the triviality of an issue, the city avoids minimizing public input and prioritizes all contributions from those attending.
The consequence can be, and has been, very long meetings. Seemingly routine proceedings, like the Pledge of Allegiance or an opening prayer, can become the center of a debate, thereby extending a council session deep into the night.
Bisbee also has a reputation of acute civic awareness and protest. Friday afternoons at a main corner in the city has traditionally been the site for a group of protestors who voice their opinion on any number of issues, local and national.
It’s not unusual when a decision or event erupts on the world stage that the word will go out among Bisbee residents to gather at a time and location to demonstrate, cry out and protest.
The last time we can remember a notable incident was in October when Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema quietly attended a wedding ceremony in the city. Protestors gathered outside the gates of the festivities to decry her opposition to rescinding the filibuster rule.
Further evidence of Bisbee’s eclectic identity is the annual celebration of Gay Pride, usually held in June. The city smashes the stereotype of conservative Arizona small towns by hosting a parade and openly promoting the national observance. This year the event marched down Main Street on Saturday, June 18, and highlighted a weekend of entertaining attractions.
Our point is the sudden absence of fiery opposition in the city sometimes affectionately known as “Mayberry on Acid.”
Bisbee’s history has distinguished the community as a hotbed of political activity long before any hippies showed up. In the early 20th century, hundreds of the town’s miners joined the Industrial Workers of the World union, whose decidedly socialist philosophy didn’t exactly jibe with the mine owners’ profits.
More recently, the city captured state headlines with its progressive ordinance — later rescinded — banning the use of plastic bags.
The idea of an uncontested council election, reinstalling the same officials who have guided the city for the past two years, is either an anomaly or a sign of something that has changed in the city’s culture.
We’re hoping its the former, and not a sign of public apathy.
