Black Friday certainly isn’t what it once was.
Not that long ago shoppers would congregate outside major retail outlets well before sunrise, waiting in line for the best deals advertised in colorful flyers circulated in plump Thanksgiving newspapers.
It was a time to pity poor newspaper carriers who would load up their cars like Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. Tens of catalog-sized flyers would pack each edition, aiming to entice shoppers to start their Black Friday early to catch the limited supply of special deals.
In larger cities it wasn’t unusual to read about shoppers getting trampled, or fights breaking out amongst the crowd gathered to get through the doors first.
It was labeled “Black Friday,” because it was supposedly the first day of the entire year that retail chains were in the black, making money instead of losing money.
After a few years of this insanity, large retailers decided it was time for a change.
It began with several stores opening on Thanksgiving, and advertising “early Black Friday sales.”
Then it moved to “Black Friday month,” as stores began to promote special deals in the weeks leading up to the day after Thanksgiving.
The changes also included more shoppers moving to the internet, and specifically, Amazon. More and more shoppers have skipped the thrill of overcrowded stores, crammed parking lots and rude patrons, favoring instead the ease of shopping in their pajamas when it’s convenient.
Newspapers still carry more than the usual number of fliers in the Thanksgiving edition, but the big retailers have moved on, moved online, or moved to other marketing strategies.
Black Friday today is literally just another busy shopping day, with an uptick in people packing stores, but not much different than other weekends leading up to Christmas.
Like so many other shopping promotions — Maxwell Street Day, Blue Light Specials and BOGO deals — the future of Black Friday looks bleak.
• • •
Cochise County could be making statewide headlines again, but surprisingly this time it might have nothing to do with the idiocy of the Board of Supervisors.
Friday the always-outspoken Center For Biological Diversity threatened legal action to force Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop erecting trucking trailers along the Mexico-U.S. international border.
Specifically, the center pointed to the Coronado National Forest, located south of Sierra Vista in Palominas.
The state began installing what is expected to be about 3,000 shipping containers on the U.S.-Mexico border in Coronado National Forest in October, with an estimated cost of about $95 million, despite a standoff with the U.S. government over Arizona installing barriers on federal land without permission.
As of Nov. 20, emergency management contractor AshBritt had installed more than 300 rows of double stacked shipping crates, more than 2 miles long, for the state.
The center has asked to join a lawsuit, ironically filed by Arizona against the federal government, seeking to join the defendant in the case. The center is arguing the same points that the federal government is making, contending Gov. Ducey and the state do not have authority to place the barriers.
While the feds may look at the case as a dispute about jurisdiction, the attorney for the center is arguing the case actually involves environmental issues.
“The governor is eliminating the last remaining wildlife corridors between Arizona and Mexico, causing significant harm to endangered species such as the jaguar and ocelot that depend on connectivity habitat with Mexico for their long-term survival and recovery,’’ center attorney Mark Fink said.
