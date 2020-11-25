Black Friday will lack its usual luster in 2020, much like many of our traditional events this year. “Big Box” stores began advertising special deals earlier this month, notifying customers that instead of the usual craziness on the day after Thanksgiving, sales would be held throughout the month.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Black Friday is gone for good.
That would put an end to people lining up outside stores during the middle of the night. It would stop the frantic behavior of rude shoppers who push fellow patrons out of the way to grab a gift item. It would make life better for store clerks who won’t have to tolerate critical comments from anxious shoppers who are frustrated when they don’t get what they want.
We could change the color of the fourth Friday in November to “green” and celebrate the official start of the end-of-the-year holidays. Instead of a focus on shopping and the craziness that accompanies one day of deals, Green Friday could turn our attention toward the true spirit of the season.
Here’s hoping you and yours have a happy holiday!
If you haven’t looked recently, the coronavirus has surged in Cochise County. The active case count topped 1,100 on Tuesday, with more than 100 cases in Sierra Vista, more than 500 in Douglas, and 131 in the Willcox area.
Don’t let your guard down. It will be at least a few months until there is a vaccine that effectively stops the virus — and longer until it is available to everyone — so until then, follow the protocols that keep you and others safe and healthy.
Sierra Vista is modifying its traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Veterans’ Memorial Park with a drive-through event on Friday, Dec. 4.
Motorists can tour the park anytime between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. to view the city’s Old World Santas and holiday lights, while enjoying seasonal music. “Elves” will offer free cookies and take-home packets of cocoa, while children can play games from inside their vehicle.
It will also be an opportunity to drop off a letter to the North Pole and wave to Santa before heading home!
Purchase the Cookie Break Santa and All American Santa ornaments for $10 each at the event. To pre-pay with credit or debit card email Rachella.Westbrook@SierraVistaAZ.gov. call (520) 458-3315, or go to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/Santas.
Proceeds support the Old World Santas maintenance fund. You can also vote for your favorite Santa to feature as an ornament next year at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/Santas.
Benson will kick off its Christmas celebration with events on the following night, Saturday, Dec. 5. The annual “Christmas Off Main,” will feature events throughout the day, with the community’s light parade scheduled to step off at 6 p.m.
Willcox will host its community Christmas events on Saturday Dec. 12, with a light parade on Historic Railroad Avenue during the evening hours.