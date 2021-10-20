Are you ready to ride the “polar coaster?”
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the 2021-22 winter season will be a “polar coaster” of temperature swings lasting well into the month of March. While the Southwest will likely escape the brunt of winter’s onslaught, forecasters will have trouble predicting what’s coming so it’s best to stock up on long underwear, down blankets and other winter gear before the season begins. Get ready for a wild ride!
We started noticing more out-of-state license plates around town recently, signaling the start of the tourism season in this corner of Arizona. Some of us keep a list of how many different license plates we see during the “snowbird” season, when migrating travelers from colder temperatures flock to the warmer weather.
Make sure to make an effort to be patient and kind when a “foreign” traveler drives erratically or doesn’t appear to understand local customs. Remember, they likely aren’t from around here, and don’t necessarily appreciate some of the finer points of being an Arizonan. Or, as Kari Lake says, an Arizonian.
What isn’t cold are the hotel prices in Phoenix. Once October arrives, hotel chains in Phoenix are not shy about collecting “winter rates” for rooms that fetch one-third the price when temperatures cross the 100-degree mark in June.
The highest we found online was the Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria hotel, which charges $480 a night for its posh accommodations. If that’s a bit out of your price range, try the Royal Palms Resort and Spa for a modest $460 a night. The best “deal” we found was the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, a four-star hotel, for $154 a night.
• • •
Leave it to one of America’s largest retailers to ruin a holiday tradition.
Walmart announced Monday that “Black Friday” will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and continue each week until shoppers either declare bankruptcy from all the savings or seek medical attention for exhaustion.
Say what you will about the “tradition,” but Black Friday was once a shopping holiday like no other in the annals of American history. Sure, there were long lines of eager shoppers waiting outside Best Buy and Target shortly after the Thanksgiving feast. Yes, there were incidents in big cities where shoppers got stampeded, there were occasional shootings, and often offensive buyers fighting with each other and clerks to secure the season’s top toy.
But still, Black Friday on a Wednesday almost a month before the traditional date?
Today’s conscientious, politically-sensitive, environmentally-conservative and never offensive Generation Alphas will be pleased with Walmart’s decision. After all, consumerism is bad. Black Friday is really just an example of our American exceptionalism at its worst, and isn’t it just plain easier to buy everything online anyway?
Gone are the days when families would gear up for an early morning rush to the mall after a late Thanksgiving celebration. Gone is the mingling with fellow shoppers, the smell of holiday candles in the department store, the hours spent perusing aisle upon aisle of potential holiday gifts for that always-difficult uncle, mother-in-law or distant relative.
Like so many things in today’s world, “Thank you Walmart, and damn you Walmart!”
