Good leadership at precisely the right time in the development of a community can shape a positive future for thousands of lives.
We witnessed that with Bob Strain, former Sierra Vista mayor who passed Saturday morning.
Bob served more than 11 years on the City Council, ending his term as the highest ranking elected official in 2011. He passed his gavel to the current mayor, Rick Mueller.
“I’ve left places before, but I’ve never seen so many people so happy about it,” an always humble Bob Strain said at his last council meeting. The comment drew the expected laughter, which was common whenever he spoke at numerous community events.
Strain was in the hot seat when Sierra Vista’s growth exploded around 2006. The city issued more than 600 building permits during a single year when Fort Huachuca suddenly became an essential installation for the military. He was there when the mall was built, when the bypass was finished, when retail development reached its pinnacle in this community.
Surviving that much economic expansion in that short time period tested this city’s leadership.
The success of that leadership is today self-evident. Sierra Vista is a beautiful community with modern infrastructure, impressive public facilities, plenty of places to enjoy being outdoors and lots of amenities in addition to its natural wonders.
Strain was also instrumental in creating partnerships that have resulted in more efficient government operations and better services for people throughout Cochise County.
He often emphasized his belief that the community benefited from the absence of vitriolic rhetoric in local politics. “We are a community that works together, talks together, and agrees together on what needs to be done,” he told a Herald reporter in 2010.
That’s a lesson that deserves relearning in today’s toxic political environment.
Strain leaves a legacy in Sierra Vista, and still provides leadership by the examples he set during his public life.
He is well-deserving of our admiration.
• • •
We want to apologize to Kathy Murray. It’s a clear case of the age-old adage that “ … no good deed goes unpunished.”
If we look up the meaning of that adage, it’s easier to understand why Ms. Murry’s good deed has fallen victim to this columnist’s error.
Wikipedia defines the phrase as “ … a sardonic commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on those who offer them. In other words, those who help others are doomed to suffer as a result of their helpfulness.”
Last week this space mistakenly gave extensive credit for Monday night’s Halloween festival at Veterans Park to the city of Sierra Vista.
In fact, the city really had little to do with the staging of the event.
Ms. Murray started her day on Halloween promptly at 8 a.m. and worked past the time when the last trick-or-treater left the park. She organized the event, arranged for participating businesses and sponsors, and set up advertising for the event. She basically staged most of the celebration, as she has done in years past.
We got it all wrong in this column.
“Just because the event is at the city park …. It is not a city event!” Kathy reminded the Herald/Review publisher in an email.
Our sincere apologies to Kathy Murray and we respect and appreciate her efforts.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com