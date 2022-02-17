Any doubt that the expansion of the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club to Carmichael School has been a positive development was erased recently, based on a survey of the parents with kids enrolled in the program.
For those not aware, the club started a “satellite” program at the school last year, offering similar services to those provided at the main clubhouse on Paseo San Luis. The location was selected based on the proximity of families in need, allowing kids and parents to walk to a facility.
Thanks to the cooperation of the Sierra Vista Unified School District, and specifically its grant-writing effort, the Boys and Girls Club was able to utilize the school as a host and dramatically reduce the cost of membership for its programs. Families at Carmichael pay $5 for the entire year of participation in the club.
Initial enrollment when the program started was disappointing. The impact of COVID and the necessary school policies aimed at protecting students limited turnout.
That’s no longer the case.
Average daily attendance now numbers around 40 kids at Carmichael, while the main clubhouse reports more than 70 kids participating.
Best of all, the survey results offered an unforeseen positive result. More than 75% of the parents with children enrolled in the Carmichael Boys and Girls Club program indicated they have been able to retain or obtain employment, because they can work while their kids are cared for at the school.
Not surprisingly, 100% of the parents said their kids are having fun at the Carmichael program.
If you’re interested in finding out more about the Boys and Girls Club in Sierra Vista, don’t hesitate to contact Chief Professional Officer Jay Hamwright at 520-515-1511.
• • •
If you just can’t get enough Disney in your life, we offer a solution.
Move to Rancho Mirage, California.
This week the company announced “Storyliving by Disney,” which will be part of the same division that oversees its theme parks, Disney Cruise Line and other experiences. The first community will be known as Cotino and will include about 1,900 housing units in the Palm Springs area.
Prices, financing, and other details have not been announced, but the development will include a variety of properties such as condominiums, single-family homes and estates. Rental units are not anticipated to be part of the mix. Families with young children and people of all ages will be able to purchase properties. Some of Cotino’s neighborhoods, however, will be designated for residents 55 and older, a market in which Disney seems especially interested.
We’re not sure if those who buy a home in the development will receive a free pair of Mickey Mouse ears.
• • •
We’re glad to hear Willcox Mayor Mike Laws is feeling better. A close call with COVID-19 put him in the hospital and his prognosis is that full recovery might take as long as 15 months.
Don’t tell Mike the pandemic is not a “real thing.” He’s lucky to be alive.
• • •
We were saddened by another fatal crash on State Route 90 outside Sierra Vista on Sunday night. We’re not surprised that one of the drivers may have been impaired, which was likely a contributing factor in the tragedy.
Still.
SR 90 is a four-lane road with very limited shoulder space and high speed. The limit in most stretches of the passage is 65, with lower speeds entering Sierra Vista and Huachuca City.
Unfortunately, it’s a state highway, which means any changes to improve the safety of the road will have to clear the Department of Transportation, and that can take years.
Something does need to be done to reduce or eliminate the number of head-on crashes, but until something is done, drivers need to stick to the right lane and drive cautiously.
